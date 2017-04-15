Origin: Cordner ready to lead NSW, reckons Robinson

Clucky Roosters too good in the end for desperate Knights

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has declared star forward Boyd Cordner ready to become the next captain of the NSW State of Origin team.

Cordner is shortlisted alongside incumbent prop Aaron Woods and second-rower Josh Jackson to take over from the retired Paul Gallen for this year’s interstate series.

But after watching Cordner lead the Roosters to their 24-6 win over Newcastle on Friday night, Robinson said his second-rower is well-equipped for the role.

“I think he is, definitely (ready to lead NSW),” Robinson said.

“I don’t usually throw my weight behind that. I usually understate that sort of stuff, but he’s ready.”

The Roosters co-captain ran roughshod over the Knights in another barnstorming 80-minute performance, running 167 metres to go with four tackle busts and 32 tackles.

But it was two clutch plays late in the game – a try-saving tackle on an in-form Dane Gagai, and a huge run to set up Luke Keary’s try – that had Robinson searching for superlatives afterwards.

“We thought he was gone there with 10 minutes to go,” Robinson said.

“Boyd will say he was in the red, and then he made that huge run up the middle. We were debating about whether to replace him or not, he would’ve been very unhappy if I did.

“But that’s what the difference is between some guys and others – they turn up when they’re in the red. Most guys don’t but this guy does.”