Rebels vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

After what can only be described as a tumultuous week for Australian rugby, the Rebels difficult 2017 doesn’t get any easier as they host the Brumbies, who struck form last week against the Reds. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:45pm (AEST).
Two talking points dominate this match – will the Rebels play as if their ongoing participation in the competition depends on it, and have the Brumbies turned a corner or was their new-style running game flash in the pan?
After promising so much last year and over the off-season, the Rebels have had a wretched Super rugby season so far. Beset by injuries all across their list, with their best and most inspirational player, Sean McMahon, already delayed by recovery from an ankle injury, now set back a further six weeks by a new knee injury.
In addition, the impressive Japanese international No.8 Amanaki Mafi and Wallabies winger Sefanaia Naivalu will both be required to pass late fitness tests for tonight’s game.
The fixture has not treated the Rebels kindly, with an avalanche of in-form New Zealand sides to start the season, and their one real opportunity for a win – a home match against the Waratahs – stolen away from them at the death, by two late tries to the visitors.
Coach Tony McGahan is not a man to fall back on excuses and will still field a capable, if inexperienced line-up, determined to cause the Brumbies a few headaches.
Regardless, the talk will almost certainly be all about the mess that Super Rugby has found itself in, the unwanted pressure that this has placed on the players and coaching staff, and just what the future holds for the Rebels.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham employed a notable change of tactics against the Reds and was rewarded with his team playing some of the most attractive and effective rugby seen from an Australian franchise in recent memory.
Now that the shift away from a rigidly structured game has been made, and proven so successful, it’s hard to imagine the Brumbies going backwards from here; particularly with confidence levels now sky high.
The threat still remains from their efficient attacking line-out maul, but with players now given licence to attack more with the ball and offload to supporting runners, the Brumbies represent a real threat.
Rory Arnold, Henry Speight and fullback Aidan Toua all clocked up huge run metres last week, and the Rebels first up tackling – a weakness this season – will need to be spot on to prevent a repeat of last weeks’ second half blowout.
Prediction
Given what the Rebels have been through off the field, and still have in front of them, most will wish them well, but those wishes are likely to be in hope.
The Brumbies have found their mojo and will be too confident, too experienced and too skilled.
Brumbies by 21.
8:36pm
8:36pm
HALF TIME
Thrilling finish there to the half, but the Rebels just denied. How important will that be??
Not full of quality, but certainly full of feeling, the home crowd giving the Rebels a great send-off as they go to the sheds.
Catch you back here in ten….
8:34pm
8:34pm
1st half: 40’
Good kick from Hodge, last opportunity for the Rebels, lineout on 22, siren sounds, Colby on the right, now 12m out, Koroibete with half a sniff, adv Rebels, good patience here, NOW THEY GO RIGHT AND IS NAIVALU IN AGAIN AT THE CORNER????
IT’S TIGHT…. Looks like his ankle might have grazed the touchline… Might be a game saver there from winger Tom Banks….
Georgie A having plenty of looks at it…???? NO TRY!!!!
And that’s half-time!!
8:34pm
8:34pm
No try … but build up deserved one…
8:33pm
8:33pm
Gotta give it to da REBS… they’ve done good. Real good.
8:32pm
8:32pm
Good continuity by the Rebels …. did it pay off?
8:30pm
8:30pm
1st half: 39’
Toua takes a quick throw from the exit kick, but the brums push too far across the field and Kuridrani – IS HE PLAYING?? – gets pushed into touch.
Rebels making no progress in midfield, , but Fardy comes in from the side. Penalty Rebels.
8:28pm
8:28pm
Some serious feeling up in this game. Keep it coming
8:27pm
8:27pm
1st half: 36’
Toua exits deep, Mafi runs it back hard, Brums steal it at the breakdown, Jackson says illegally, no release. Penalty Rebels.
A bit of push and shove – doesn’t look like these guys like the idea of a merger….
Hodge to shoot for goal, 40m out, slight angle… it’s… taking a while… now he’s ready… it’s beautifully struck!! Flies over!!
