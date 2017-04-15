Reds vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Easter Saturday sees the Kings travelling to Brisbane to play the Reds. Join The Roar from 3.05pm (AEST) for live scores and coverage as we cover this Round 8 match.
Both sides are coming off losses heading into today’s clash. The Reds lost heavily on the road to the Brumbies while the Kings were pipped at the post in a thrilling try scoring bonanza against the Force in Perth.
The Reds will be looking to get their season back on track, especially after a disappointing second half against the Brumbies while the Kings will no doubt want to continue with their attacking verve displayed last weekend.
The Reds have named a strong looking line-up, in particular the return of Quade Cooper at first five will have many fans breathing a sigh of relief. It has looked a problem position for the Queenslanders while Karmichael Hunt returning at fullback will provide more stability.
While the odds indicate the Reds should do this comfortably, the Kings will provide stern opposition with their in-form first five Lionel Cronje leading the charge. He will be looking to unleash the serious pace that the Kings possess out wide and dangerous counter attack so the Reds kicking game will need to be executed efficiently.
The main match-up to look out for will be Cooper and Cronje – the two first fives have plenty of skill to demonstrate and fans will be hoping we get to see their full arrays of talent today.
Prediction
The Reds will have too much firepower across the park for this Kings side, particularly up front and off the bench.
Reds by 20.
kick off at 3:05pm (AEST).
4:08pm
Diggercane said | 4:08pm
45′ Cronje, deep, way to deep, out in goal, we come all the way back!
REDS 21
KINGS 10
4:07pm
Diggercane said | 4:07pm
43′ Reds lineout from the penalty, on the Kings 22, won, SIMMONS, OFF TO SMITH, OUT TO HIGGENBOTHAM, BACK INSIDE TO SMITH, CAN HE MAKE IT, YES HE CAN!! SMITH IN HIS 150 SCORES FOR THE REDS!! GREAT TRY AND START FOR THE REDS IN THE SECOND!!
Converted
REDS 21
KINGS 10
4:07pm
Harry said | 4:07pm
Quade still kicking it away. Lucky penalty. And them some marvellous play from George Smith helped by Higginbotham. Brilliant play by a brilliant rugby player.
4:06pm
Diggercane said | 4:06pm
40′ Cooper, deep, Kings have it, great passing, Kings away, kick ahead, chase is on, Reds win it and force in their in goal!! 22 restart.
Taken short, Reds regather, kicked ahead, Kings now, on the Reds 10, turnover, Reds now, Penalty Reds!! Obstruction
REDS 14
KINGS 10
4:04pm
Diggercane said | 4:04pm
Second half not far away….
Reds running right to left and kicking off to start the second!!
REDS 14
KINGS 10
4:03pm
Dan in Devon said | 4:03pm
Reds look much more dangerous when Cooper plays flat. Hunt and Smith the stand out players for the Reds. Too any turnovers being conceded by both teams.
4:00pm
Karl Knuth said | 4:00pm
How I wish to see Liam Gill and George Smith play together for Qld. Smith having a blinder this afternoon! What I love most about his turnovers is he actually attempts the turnover not just the penalty ala Pocock. That is imo why he is so successful- refs know that he is not just looking to milk it, he wants to play!
3:54pm
Harry said | 3:54pm
Hmmm … Reds ball security dreadful. Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi continually throwing poor passes and losing the ball – counted at least 3 each. Not good enough for supposed test elites.
On the plus side scrum going very well, George Smith giving a masterclass on how to play openside and Hunt again excellent.
3:58pm
Dave_S said | 3:58pm
Yep, respect the pill, quality not quantity. It’s not rocket science is it Harry.
4:00pm
Harry said | 4:00pm
They are not playing with fluency or confidence in each other is what it boils down to. Quade and the rest of them are attempting to many big plays.
3:53pm
Diggercane said | 3:53pm
THE REDS LEAD THE KINGS BY 14 POINTS TO 10 AT HALFTIME
Back in 10…..
Plenty of ambition here Highlander but both sides could do with a little more patience with the ball, particularly the Reds, trying too much with ball in hand, could easily be another couple of tries up with a little more application with ball in hand.
3:51pm
Diggercane said | 3:51pm
And that’s halftime!!
REDS 14
KINGS 10
3:51pm
Diggercane said | 3:51pm
39′ Reds a final chance to attack, Hunt taken on the Kings 10, Cooper, to Higgenbotham, inside to Cooper, knock on!!
REDS 14
KINGS 10