 

Reds vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Reds vs Kings

    Super Rugby, 15 April, 2017
    Suncorp Stadium
    43:00 - Reds 21, Kings 10
    Reds   Kings
    21 LIVE SCORE 10
    3 TRIES 1
    3 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 1
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Quinton Immelman
    Touch judges: Rasta Rasivhenge & Damon Murphy
    TMO: Damien Mitchelmore

    Easter Saturday sees the Kings travelling to Brisbane to play the Reds. Join The Roar from 3.05pm (AEST) for live scores and coverage as we cover this Round 8 match.

    Both sides are coming off losses heading into today’s clash. The Reds lost heavily on the road to the Brumbies while the Kings were pipped at the post in a thrilling try scoring bonanza against the Force in Perth.

    The Reds will be looking to get their season back on track, especially after a disappointing second half against the Brumbies while the Kings will no doubt want to continue with their attacking verve displayed last weekend.

    The Reds have named a strong looking line-up, in particular the return of Quade Cooper at first five will have many fans breathing a sigh of relief. It has looked a problem position for the Queenslanders while Karmichael Hunt returning at fullback will provide more stability.

    While the odds indicate the Reds should do this comfortably, the Kings will provide stern opposition with their in-form first five Lionel Cronje leading the charge. He will be looking to unleash the serious pace that the Kings possess out wide and dangerous counter attack so the Reds kicking game will need to be executed efficiently.

    The main match-up to look out for will be Cooper and Cronje – the two first fives have plenty of skill to demonstrate and fans will be hoping we get to see their full arrays of talent today.

    Prediction
    The Reds will have too much firepower across the park for this Kings side, particularly up front and off the bench.

    Reds by 20.

    Join us here on The Roar as we cover this rare afternoon match from Brisbane with kick off at 3:05pm (AEST).

