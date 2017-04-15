Sam Burgess facing suspension, George Burgess cleared

Clucky Roosters too good in the end for desperate Knights

South Sydney captain Sam Burgess faces two matches on the sideline after being cited for a shoulder charge.

Burgess was charged for his first-half hit on Canterbury forward Greg Eastwood in the Rabbitohs’ 24-9 loss to the Bulldogs on Good Friday.

He will cop a two-week suspension regardless of whether he takes an early guilty plea or fights the grade-one offence at the NRL judiciary, due to weighting from a prior offence.

Meanwhile his brother, George, escaped punishment for two apparent elbow blows to Bulldogs prop Aiden Tolman in the same match.

It’s the second time he has come under spotlight for an errant elbow, after he missed two games for striking Newcastle’s Mitchell Barnett earlier in the year.

The Rabbitohs will head into battle next week at home against the Brisbane Broncos, with the club slipping down the ladder and needing a victory.