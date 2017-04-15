St George Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys are set to clash once again in a fixture which could already have a significant impact on each sides season. Join The Roar for lives scores on Saturday, from WIN stadium, at 7:30pm AEST.

Six games into the seasons and the Dragons are doing greater than most would have expected.

They enter the match with against very sturdy and well-oiled Cowboys side with four consecutive wins, including an impressive win over an inform Manly side.

The Dragons, despite missing Josh Dugan, scored 35 points past the Eagles and have the best attack in the competition so far.

Gareth Widdopp has been in inspired form so far this season, being the major highlight in a very successful start to the campaign.

The Cowboys however enter this match after a disappointing home loss to their fierce rivals in the Tigers.

The Cowboys looked poor for a large majority of the game, and will be compounded by the injury to Johnathan Thurston late on against Wests.

However, the Cowboys do enter this fixture in a very respectable fifth place with impressive wins over Brisbane and other Queensland rivals the Titans.

In recent fixtures between these two, the Cowboys do have the slight edge, winning 15 out of their last 28 meetings with the Dragons, but surely will miss the creative and ever present JT in their ranks for this clash.

As for players to watch, Gareth Widdop is one who will surely look to add to his good form meanwhile Michael Morgan will look to take greater responsibility in the sides attacking play with Thurston out injured.

Prediction

Despite what both teams are bringing into this match, it should be relatively close. However with the Dragons impressive form and Thurston’s injury to the Cowboys, St George should edge this one.

Dragons by 10.

