Travis Cloke to miss 4-6 weeks with broken ribs

Travis Cloke and Lindsay Thomas showcase their acting skills with some ridiculous flops

Demons let Aaron Sandilands know all about it as Jake Spencer goals

Western Bulldogs AFL spearhead Travis Cloke will miss up to six weeks, with scans confirming he has broken ribs.

Cloke was hospitalised after copping a heavy front-on bump from Jack Ziebell during the fourth quarter of their Good Friday win over North Melbourne at Etihad Stadium.

The 196cm forward went straight to the bench in obvious distress and missed the remainder of the 12.17 (89) to 12.14 (86) victory.

He will miss four to six weeks, while ruck-forward Tom Boyd will be monitored throughout the week.

Boyd sat out most of the game with delayed concussion symptoms after a nasty knock to the head when he collided with Scott Thompson in the first quarter.

Already missing first-choice ruckman Jordan Roughead, the Bulldogs will be anxious to have Boyd available ahead of next Saturday’s game against Brisbane at the Gabba.

“I think he will be alright,” coach Luke Beveridge said after the game.

“He seemed okay initially, then had some of that delayed concussion that you can’t detect straight away but he seemed coherent early and fine.

“Our doctors made the right call and took him out of the game.

“He will get through this week and have the cognitive test at the end of it all and the docs will make a determination at that point.”