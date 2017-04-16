Brisbane Lions vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

Debut Blue boots one of the best first goals you'll see

The Richmond Tigers have a golden opportunity to continue its unbeaten start to the season when they face the Brisbane Lions at The Gabba on Easter Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:40pm AEST.

The Tigers have been the early-season surprise packets, taking care of Carlton, Collingwood and most impressively, West Coast at the weekend to be joint competition leaders.

Led by white-hot Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin, Richmond’s entire roster is making significant contributions from all over the ground and they have shown an ability to win matches that are well in the balance in the final quarter.

The Lions have also surprised some pundits with their early season form despite losing two matches. Against Essendon and St Kilda, the Lions have pegged back big deficits to hit the lead before fading in the final quarter.

Dayne Beams has been spectacular in his return from chronic knee problems, while young defender Harris Andrews looks a good match-up for Jack Riewoldt.

Despite fighting back well in their defeats so far, the Lions are still giving up big leads to their opposition and need to start matches with a bit more intensity if they hope to cause an upset at home.

The Tigers meanwhile appear more battle-hardened and might just shade the Lions for intensity this afternoon, but in such a tight competition, Brisbane certainly have what it takes to perhaps ask the Tigers a few questions before the final siren.

The Lions have to do a better job at the contest if they wish to overturn a poor record against Richmond. The Tigers controlled the contest from start to finish when these teams last played. They had 40 more disposals, 32 more marks, 25 more inside 50s and won the scoring shots 32-20. Jack Riewoldt starred with 21 disposals, 10 marks and four goals.

Prediction

The Lions have shown they’ll be competitive this year, but if the Tigers are serious about playing finals, they’ll get the job done here – just. The Tigers have a decent winning streak against Brisbane and the numbers suggest that Richmond should secure the points again.