Brisbane Lions vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers have a golden opportunity to continue its unbeaten start to the season when they face the Brisbane Lions at The Gabba on Easter Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:40pm AEST.
The Tigers have been the early-season surprise packets, taking care of Carlton, Collingwood and most impressively, West Coast at the weekend to be joint competition leaders.
Led by white-hot Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin, Richmond’s entire roster is making significant contributions from all over the ground and they have shown an ability to win matches that are well in the balance in the final quarter.
The Lions have also surprised some pundits with their early season form despite losing two matches. Against Essendon and St Kilda, the Lions have pegged back big deficits to hit the lead before fading in the final quarter.
Dayne Beams has been spectacular in his return from chronic knee problems, while young defender Harris Andrews looks a good match-up for Jack Riewoldt.
Despite fighting back well in their defeats so far, the Lions are still giving up big leads to their opposition and need to start matches with a bit more intensity if they hope to cause an upset at home.
The Tigers meanwhile appear more battle-hardened and might just shade the Lions for intensity this afternoon, but in such a tight competition, Brisbane certainly have what it takes to perhaps ask the Tigers a few questions before the final siren.
The Lions have to do a better job at the contest if they wish to overturn a poor record against Richmond. The Tigers controlled the contest from start to finish when these teams last played. They had 40 more disposals, 32 more marks, 25 more inside 50s and won the scoring shots 32-20. Jack Riewoldt starred with 21 disposals, 10 marks and four goals.
Prediction
The Lions have shown they’ll be competitive this year, but if the Tigers are serious about playing finals, they’ll get the job done here – just. The Tigers have a decent winning streak against Brisbane and the numbers suggest that Richmond should secure the points again.
5:50pm
Tigers with another 10 goal first half as they establish a seven goal lead over the Lions at the Gabba. Richmond in complete control here as they move possession easily and press the Lions into error. The Lions will need something special and season defining to get back into this contest.
Lions 27
Tigers 69
5:48pm
HALFTIME
Lions 27
Tigers 69
5:46pm
1′ – Riewoldt takes the mark inside 50 and scores a momentum killer for the Lions!
GOAL TIGERS
Lions 27
Tigers 69
5:45pm
Hipwood with his second goal of the night and the Lions begin the climb up Mt. Everest. Can they pull it off?
Lions 27
Tigers 63
5:44pm
GOAL LIONS
The drought is over! The Lions get their first goal of the second term!
Lions 27
Tigers 63
5:42pm
The goals have dried up here after a fast start from Richmond. No goals for the past 14 minutes here. At least the Lions have stopped the bleeding somewhat…
Lions 21
Tigers 63
5:39pm
Behind for the Lions. Need to go up by six the Lions…Tigers respond with a behind of their own.
Lions 21
Tigers 63
5:38pm
7′ – Tigers continue to dominate and do as they please with possession. Lions a class below the Tigers here. Lions still with no points in the second quarter!
Lions 20
Tigers 62
5:35pm
Behind for the Tigers
Lions 20
Tigers 62
5:34pm
10′ – McCluggage with an important shot here for the Lions. Needs to score. Gee what a shocker.
Lions 20
Tigers 61
5:33pm
11′ – Lions not given enough time to string handballs together. Tigers pressure too much to handle for the home side.
Lions 20
Tigers 61
5:28pm
Behind for the Tigers. Lions with no points in the second quarter so far..
Lions 20
Tigers 61