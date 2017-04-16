Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

The Brisbane Roar have their eyes on third place on the ladder, while the Wellington Phoenix are hoping to finish their season on a high. Join The Roar from 5pm AEST for commentary and live scores, and as always your say.
The Roar can finish the season in third place if they beat the Phoenix this afternoon and Melbourne City lose to Perth Glory, while only a heavy defeat and the Glory winning by a large margin would move the Roar down to fifth.
For Brisbane it will be all about the momentum game, they won’t want to be going into the finals on the back of a couple of losses, they will be boosted by the return of Tommy Oar, Thomas Broich and Thomas Kristensen.
For the Phoenix, they are in the awkward position of getting nothing out of this game instead of pride, they can’t move up and they can’t move down no matter what the results are this weekend.
Their motivation though may come in the form of new contracts, eight players come into the game off contract and they are in good form being unbeaten in their last three games including games against Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.
Wellington’s caretaker co-coaches Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre will be interviewed next week with a view to continuing to coach the side next week. If they can finish the season on a four-match unbeaten run, it will give the club a lot of positives heading into next season.
An intriguing stat ahead of this game is that both games this year have been won by the away team. Jamie Maclaren comes into the weekend tied with Besart Berisha for most goals in the competition, a good game this afternoon could see him claim the accolade of being the league’s top scorer.
Prediction
This game could be a free-flowing affair with the Roar trying to move up the ladder, while the Phoenix wants to finish the year on a high, with that in mind I see this game being a high scoring tight game and I am going with a draw.
3-all draw
Join The Roar from 5pm AEST for commentary and live scores, and as always your say.
5:52pm
Brent Ford said | 5:52pm | ! Report
Half Time
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 3
An extremely entertaining first half with three goals for the Phoenix who have put on a great show, the Roar with plenty to improve on have created plenty of chances but lacked the finishing touch at times.
5:50pm
Brent Ford said | 5:50pm | ! Report
’45
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 3
In the shadows of half time it’s the Roar that go on the attack through MacLaren, he has a shot on goal but hangs it out to the right for a goal kick.
5:48pm
Brent Ford said | 5:48pm | ! Report
’43
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 3
Brisbane with a late chance off a corner, Borrello with the bicycle kick! Just wide of the goal.
5:46pm
Brent Ford said | 5:46pm | ! Report
’41
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 3
The Roar again at sixes and sevens, Crestani with a bad error he plays it straight down to McGlinchey who taps home an extremely easy goal into the bottom right corner!
5:45pm
Brent Ford said | 5:45pm | ! Report
’39
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 2
Crestani now on a yellow following a few silly challenges.
5:44pm
Brent Ford said | 5:44pm | ! Report
’38
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 2
Krishna now down following a head knock with Papadopolous who had a head as hard as a cat head. Free kick for the Nix in midfield. They make the Roar pay with a beautiful ball from McGlinchey wide out finding Finkler who slams it home from just outside the six yard box, he was on his own there.
5:41pm
Brent Ford said | 5:41pm | ! Report
’36
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 1
Borrello now looking to find some space on the edge of the box but it goes out for a goal kick.
5:38pm
Brent Ford said | 5:38pm | ! Report
’33
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 1
Free kick now for the Nix in a great attacking position just outside the box, Finkler over it, but he sends it straight into the wall and it’s cleared away.
5:36pm
Brent Ford said | 5:36pm | ! Report
’31
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 1
Now Oar looks to set one in but it’s a goal kick, Oar playing some good footy down at left back.
5:35pm
Brent Ford said | 5:35pm | ! Report
’30
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 1
The Nix now with it in midfield, feels like a lifetime ago they had it in an attacking position but they turn it over.
5:34pm
Brent Ford said | 5:34pm | ! Report
’28
Roar 1 vs Phoenix 1
Brisbane getting plenty of shots on goal here, Kristensen with the best chance which forces a save out of Italiano, now Broich cops a falcon and is into the box, he sends to Kristensen who taps to Borrello and Italiano can only send it over for a corner kick.