Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

The Brisbane Roar have their eyes on third place on the ladder, while the Wellington Phoenix are hoping to finish their season on a high. Join The Roar from 5pm AEST for commentary and live scores, and as always your say.

The Roar can finish the season in third place if they beat the Phoenix this afternoon and Melbourne City lose to Perth Glory, while only a heavy defeat and the Glory winning by a large margin would move the Roar down to fifth.

For Brisbane it will be all about the momentum game, they won’t want to be going into the finals on the back of a couple of losses, they will be boosted by the return of Tommy Oar, Thomas Broich and Thomas Kristensen.

For the Phoenix, they are in the awkward position of getting nothing out of this game instead of pride, they can’t move up and they can’t move down no matter what the results are this weekend.

Their motivation though may come in the form of new contracts, eight players come into the game off contract and they are in good form being unbeaten in their last three games including games against Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

Wellington’s caretaker co-coaches Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre will be interviewed next week with a view to continuing to coach the side next week. If they can finish the season on a four-match unbeaten run, it will give the club a lot of positives heading into next season.

An intriguing stat ahead of this game is that both games this year have been won by the away team. Jamie Maclaren comes into the weekend tied with Besart Berisha for most goals in the competition, a good game this afternoon could see him claim the accolade of being the league’s top scorer.

Prediction

This game could be a free-flowing affair with the Roar trying to move up the ladder, while the Phoenix wants to finish the year on a high, with that in mind I see this game being a high scoring tight game and I am going with a draw.

3-all draw

Join The Roar from 5pm AEST for commentary and live scores, and as always your say.