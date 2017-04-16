Collingwood Magpies vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

In the first of two Sunday afternoon games the Collingwood Magpies will take on the St Kilda Saints under the roof of Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.
Both the Magpies and the Saints are coming off their first wins of the season last week with the Magpies being too strong for a weakened Swans side and the Saints being a class above a young Lions team.
Collingwood’s win against Sydney was well earned after two good efforts against the Dogs and the Tigers.
The Saints were scrappy and unconvincing but were able to get the job done against the Lions.
This season is a make or break season for Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley who has to take his side into the finals otherwise he is likely to lose his job.
The Saints are still rebuilding but should be looking for a top eight finish this season, anything less would be considered a fail.
The Pies have welcomed back exciting forward Jamie Elliott who is playing his first game since 2015 after multiple injuries including a nasty back injury. Elliott has replaced Chris Mayne who has disappointed in his first three games for the Pies.
The Saints have made two changes bringing in experienced midfielder David Armitage and debutant Ben Long. The pair has replaced former number one pick Paddy McCartin who has disappointed so far this season as well as former Hawk Shane Savage who is in a poor patch of form.
The Magpies have a really strong midfield with the likes of Scott Pendlebury, Adam Treloar, Steele Sidebottom and Taylor Adams, and should better the Saints midfield which played well last weekend.
The Saints will beat the Pies in their forward line with Nick Riewoldt getting better with age as well as Josh Bruce and Tim Membrey. This forward line should cause headaches for a less experienced Collingwood backline.
Prediction
This should be a really good game with both sides looking to build on last weeks wins. The Magpies have looked the better side so far this year and should get over the line for their second win of the season.
Magpies by 10 points.
Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.
4:20pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:20pm
On the break Armitage kicks it over the top to Bruce running back to the goal square who marks and make no mistake kicking a goal to put the Saints in front.
Pies: 3.7.25
Saints: 4.7.31
4:17pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:17pm
Acres kicks it inside 50 to a pack where Gresham is front and centre to crumb the ball and dribble it through for a goal.
Scores are level.
Pies: 3.7.25
Saints: 3.7.25
4:16pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:16pm
Billings lines up for his third shot at goal and still can’t manage to convert kicking his third minor score.
Pies by 6
4:13pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:13pm
Darcy Moore kicks it across the 50 metre line to Jack Crisp who marks 40 metres out. He lines up from straight in front and makes no mistake.
Pies: 3.7.25
Saints: 2.6.18
4:12pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:12pm
Both defences have been really strong in defending the break and quick movement with only 4 goals kicked so far.
4:10pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:10pm
Ramsay delivers he ball to a delivering Fasolo who marks and lines up from just inside the arc and hits the post for another minor score.
Pies: 2.7.19
Saints: 2.6.18
4:09pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:09pm
Saints Behind
Lonie lines up from thirty metres out and kicks another Saints behind. Both teams are struggling to kick it through the big sticks.
Scores are level at 18 all.
4:07pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:07pm
Saints Behind
Membrey delivers a beauty to a leading Bruce out on the break. He lines up from just inside 50 and pushes it to the near side.
Pies by 1.
4:05pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:05pm
Saints Behind
Roberton goes forward and picks up the ball and rushes a kick onto his boot that goes through for a behind.
Pies by 2.
4:04pm
Callum Thomson said | 4:04pm
The Saints have struggled to hit a target when kicking inside 50 with only 28% efficiency inside 50 and 3 marks inside 50.
3:59pm
Callum Thomson said | 3:59pm
Jack Steele intercepts a kick inside 50 plays on to give off the hands to Bruce who kicks it check side for a goal.
Pies by 3