Collingwood Magpies vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

Debut Blue boots one of the best first goals you'll see

In the first of two Sunday afternoon games the Collingwood Magpies will take on the St Kilda Saints under the roof of Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.

Both the Magpies and the Saints are coming off their first wins of the season last week with the Magpies being too strong for a weakened Swans side and the Saints being a class above a young Lions team.

Collingwood’s win against Sydney was well earned after two good efforts against the Dogs and the Tigers.

The Saints were scrappy and unconvincing but were able to get the job done against the Lions.

This season is a make or break season for Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley who has to take his side into the finals otherwise he is likely to lose his job.

The Saints are still rebuilding but should be looking for a top eight finish this season, anything less would be considered a fail.

The Pies have welcomed back exciting forward Jamie Elliott who is playing his first game since 2015 after multiple injuries including a nasty back injury. Elliott has replaced Chris Mayne who has disappointed in his first three games for the Pies.

The Saints have made two changes bringing in experienced midfielder David Armitage and debutant Ben Long. The pair has replaced former number one pick Paddy McCartin who has disappointed so far this season as well as former Hawk Shane Savage who is in a poor patch of form.

The Magpies have a really strong midfield with the likes of Scott Pendlebury, Adam Treloar, Steele Sidebottom and Taylor Adams, and should better the Saints midfield which played well last weekend.

The Saints will beat the Pies in their forward line with Nick Riewoldt getting better with age as well as Josh Bruce and Tim Membrey. This forward line should cause headaches for a less experienced Collingwood backline.

Prediction

This should be a really good game with both sides looking to build on last weeks wins. The Magpies have looked the better side so far this year and should get over the line for their second win of the season.

Magpies by 10 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.