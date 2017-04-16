Newcastle Jets sack coach Mark Jones

It has been announced on Sunday morning the Newcastle Jets have made the decision to sack A-League coach Mark Jones after a disastrous season.

From 27 games, the Jets finished the season with just five victories, recording a goal difference of negative 25 and dropping seven of their final ten games, picking up three draws and no victories, finishing the season with a 2-0 loss at the hands of minor premiers Sydney FC on Saturday.

Worst of all was six straight losses to end the season, only scoring a single goal in that period.

No victories in the final ten weeks of the season has ended the reign of Jones, who took over as coach of the club at the start of the season.

The first-time A-League coach was only appointed weeks before the season began after the Jets sacked former coach Scott Miller after a single season in charge.

Jones, who had an almost ten-year career playing in the National Soccer League, started as an assistant coach at the Jets in 2006, before taking some time off, then coaching Adelaide United’s W-League team before re-joining the Jets as head coach.

It’s been nothing but a tough run for Jones though and the club decided they want to take move into a fresh direction ahead of next season’s campaign.

An official statement from the club announced the Jets intend to have a new head coach signed before the pre-season begins at the end of June, but also that no other changes have been made to the coaching or management staff at this time.

After such an ordinary season, the Jets may opt make more changes before long, although it would all be speculation at this point.

The statement released by the club also announced the club’s plans for the short-term future.

“Senior Assistant Coach Clayton Zane will oversee training over the coming weeks before the playing group breaks for their annual leave in early May.”