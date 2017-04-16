Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers must get on the front foot and start climbing the ladder, but it will be an uphill battle when they host the in-form Cronulla Sharks on Easter Sunday. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4pm (AEST).
Penrith came into the season with most expecting them to start strongly and end up with a top four spot come September, but those predictions have been thrown out the window for now.
While they still have the time, talent and potential to get near the top of the table, Penrith need to turn things around pretty quickly as they slip further and further behind.
Coming into the game they sit 12th on the ladder with a record of just two and four, which is simply not good enough. Injuries and silly suspensions haven’t helped Anthony Griffin’s men, but their depth just hasn’t stood up and that was nowhere more evident than last week against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Six players out hurt them, but the Rabbitohs weren’t at full strength either. It was a scrappy game that was more indicative of the Rabbitohs season, but they still came away with victory on the back of an Adam Reynolds field goal.
Penrith’s defence at times looked like it didn’t want to be there and their execution in attack was lacking. While Matt Moylan being out had plenty to do with it, he must step back in this week and guide his side around the park.
Cronulla on the other hand, have had a start to the season that hasn’t looked like the premiership winning side of 2016, but still strong enough to challenge and cause headaches, particularly for opposition attacks.
Despite not playing at their best, the Sharks still hold a record of four and two, sitting fourth on the ladder and have the third best defensive record in the competition, only behind the Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons.
It was this defence that got the job done in shocking conditions against the Storm last week as they handed Craig Bellamy’s men their first loss of the season in a grand final re-match.
They held the Storm try-less for the entirety of the game before striking late in the piece to pick up an 11-2 victory. It was a complete team effort from Cronulla, something they pride themselves on in every contest.
Even though it brought up their third straight victory, it was the first time they have looked like the team (defensively at least) that won the competition last year and they will be looking to build on that performance from here on out, all the while looking to improve their attack.
Prediction
The Sharks defence was oh-so-good and even with Matt Moylan back, it’s hard to see the Panthers scoring enough points given their own vulnerability in defence.
Sharks by 8.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 4pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
4:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:24pm | ! Report
12′ – Holmes with it for the Sharks as he heads to the right hand side before Bird and Prior work it up to halfway and he offloads to Townsend who turns a ball inside to Lewis who is tackled 40 metres out. Left they come on the next play and a good tackle forces Leutele to drop the ball.
Panthers 2
Sharks 0
4:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:23pm | ! Report
11′ – Yeo brings it away from the scrum for the Panthers before Gillard marches towards the uprights but can’t crash over. Great ball right from Moylan to Harris now and he is almost over before there is a dreadful pass and Lewis grabs the offload.
Panthers 2
Sharks 0
4:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:22pm | ! Report
10′ – The kick-off goes down to the corner and it’s Moylan fielding it, finding Gillard and he brings it back. Into the middle comes Tamou now before Merrin drives through a tackle and picks up about 15 metres. Wallace with an early kick from dummy half and inside the 40! What a ripping kick. Holmes got there and had to throw it back in, but a good kick chase and he then has to stop Zelezniak from getting there, getting a hand on it and throwing over the sideline.
Panthers ball 20 out.
Panthers 2
Sharks 0
4:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:20pm | ! Report
9′ – PENALTY GOAL PANTHERS, NATHAN CLEARY
Panthers 2
Sharks 0
4:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:19pm | ! Report
8′ – Panthers to take a shot at the penalty goal.
Panthers 0
Sharks 0
4:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:19pm | ! Report
7′ – The Panthers with the first real chance to attack. Peachey is the man to bring it away from the play the ball before Gillard takes a run, then it’s Cleary on for Tamou with a short ball. Ball to ground on the right and Moylan recovers before finding Yeo who almost finds a way under the posts. Martin now gets hammered by Graham, but a second effort in the tackle gives away a penalty.
Panthers 0
Sharks 0
4:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:18pm | ! Report
6′ – Feki with the next run for the Sharks and the forwards get involved earlier this time with Fifita taking a run. Now they come left and a huge tackle from Tyrone Peachey causes the first mistake of the game. What a hit on Capewell.
Panthers 0
Sharks 0
4:17pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:17pm | ! Report
5′ – The Panthers bring it away through the backs before Fisher Harris takes them to the right edge of the park. Zelezniak with the next run and then it’s Campbell-Gillard offloading to Merrin who pushes through a tackle and goes over halfway. Cleary with another kick and it’s Holmes to bring it back once again.
Panthers 0
Sharks 0
4:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:16pm | ! Report
5′ – Some great runs to get out of their own half here for the Sharks with Feki and Leutele taking it left before Graham puts the head down and gets to halfway. Back to the right now from Townsend to Bird and he nearly finds a way through before Townsend picks out Moylan on the full with the kick.
Panthers 0
Sharks 0