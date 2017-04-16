Perth Glory vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

A fantastic finish to the regular season awaits as the Perth Glory host Melbourne City at nib Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm AEST and as always have your say.

Both these sides have a chance to finish in the top four – without relying on other results, the Glory can leapfrog City if they win by four or more goals. These sides have played exciting games before, especially earlier this year when Bruno Fornaroli missed two penalties in the Round 12 clash.

For both teams, they come into this one in winning form. Glory put a disappointing month behind them with a clinical 3-1 victory over the Roar, while City saw off a stubborn Adelaide United 1-0.

Both sides will look to create momentum heading into finals with both looking for the win, Melbourne will be looking to hold their place in third spot and a win will do just that. While the Glory will look to move into an unlikely position of the top four with a strong win.

Fornaroli will be motivated in this one, he has 17 goals to his name for the season and sits one goal behind Jamie Maclaren and Besart Berisha in the race to be the A-League’s top goal scorer.

I am expecting this game to be a high-scoring as the last seven games between these two sides have had a total of 32 goals scored between them, with just one side managing to keep a clean sheet.

The Glory are in a strong position to win here, they are undefeated in their last seven games they have hosted Melbourne.

Prediction

This game is fitting for a season finale heading into the finals. Perth have the strong home record and should be too good in this one, but I’m predicting a high-scoring affair.

Perth 3-2.

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm AEST and as always have your say.