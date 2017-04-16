Perth Glory vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

A fantastic finish to the regular season awaits as the Perth Glory host Melbourne City at nib Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm AEST and as always have your say.
Both these sides have a chance to finish in the top four – without relying on other results, the Glory can leapfrog City if they win by four or more goals. These sides have played exciting games before, especially earlier this year when Bruno Fornaroli missed two penalties in the Round 12 clash.
For both teams, they come into this one in winning form. Glory put a disappointing month behind them with a clinical 3-1 victory over the Roar, while City saw off a stubborn Adelaide United 1-0.
Both sides will look to create momentum heading into finals with both looking for the win, Melbourne will be looking to hold their place in third spot and a win will do just that. While the Glory will look to move into an unlikely position of the top four with a strong win.
Fornaroli will be motivated in this one, he has 17 goals to his name for the season and sits one goal behind Jamie Maclaren and Besart Berisha in the race to be the A-League’s top goal scorer.
I am expecting this game to be a high-scoring as the last seven games between these two sides have had a total of 32 goals scored between them, with just one side managing to keep a clean sheet.
The Glory are in a strong position to win here, they are undefeated in their last seven games they have hosted Melbourne.
Prediction
This game is fitting for a season finale heading into the finals. Perth have the strong home record and should be too good in this one, but I’m predicting a high-scoring affair.
Perth 3-2.
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7pm AEST and as always have your say.
7:21pm
Brent Ford said | 7:21pm | ! Report
’14
Glory 1 vs City 0
Glory with a free kick in a good area, Castro stands over it, Djulbic has a go, but City manages to survive. Fornaroli who looks okay for now can’t control it, City can’t get out of their own half as Malik gives a foul out wide in line with the box.
7:17pm
Brent Ford said | 7:17pm | ! Report
’11
Glory 1 vs City 0
Fornaroli not looking good here as the doctor inspects his knee, if he goes off Jamie MacLaren will claim the Golden Boot.
7:16pm
Brent Ford said | 7:16pm | ! Report
‘9
Glory 1 vs City 0
City now looking to settle into this game as we hit nine minutes played.
7:13pm
Brent Ford said | 7:13pm | ! Report
‘6
Glory 1 vs City 0
Bouzanis now is forced into action to deny Castro! A red hot start from the Glory. They have a corner here, it is an air swing from Taggart and a foul relieves the pressure on City.
7:11pm
Brent Ford said | 7:11pm | ! Report
‘4
Glory 1 vs City 0
Kilkenny gives away the early penalty following a clash with Taggart, it was a really silly challenge and the Glory will have the first chance to strike here through Castro.
He is 9 from 9 from the spot and now 10 from 10, the Glory hit the lead!
7:08pm
Brent Ford said | 7:08pm | ! Report
‘2
Glory 0 vs City 0
Glory now on the attack, Keogh with a shot that is wide to the left, this could be a goalfest, already very open.
7:07pm
Brent Ford said | 7:07pm | ! Report
We are off in Perth, perfect conditions for football with City on the early attack and earning a corner.
7:04pm
Brent Ford said | 7:04pm | ! Report
Both sides out on the pitch getting ready for this one.
6:58pm
Brent Ford said | 6:58pm | ! Report
Evening all, a cracking match awaits!