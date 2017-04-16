While working at the local bottle shop the other night a customer asked me ‘is there any rugby league in Darwin?’

I said there is a local comp but nothing a on a state level or national level.

There is the NT Thunder, but they are AFL and that’s a different sport.

So it got me thinking, should the Queensland Cup, being the closest state comp to the NT, expand to include at team in Darwin?

With the comp already having two teams outside of the Queensland border (Papua New Guinea Hunters and the Tweed Heads Seagulls) why not expand to the NT?

AFL is pretty dominant here, but due to the growing population in Darwin with many coming from outside the Territory mainly for work, there are plenty of Queenslanders living here now.

They would love to see more than just one game of NRL per year. Parramatta comes here once a year for a promotion, but the only reason that anyone turns up to the game is to watch Parramatta lose to the Queensland team that also travels here to play against them.

This year it’s the Cowboys. So why not have a second tier team here with the possibility of being a feeder club to the Eels or another side?

Darwin has the population and facilities and the money to support and build a team that would be very competitive in the competition.

Marrara Sports Complex has a six-thousand seat stadium that is more than capable of holding a second tier team for home games and training.

The Central Queensland Capras have been in the comp for over 20 years and have not won anything or even made the finals so there is hope for the NT. If having a team in Papua New Guinea can be achieved then why not a team here to expand the game?

What do you think Roarers? Should the Queensland Cup expand to the NT?