Saints rise on Easter Sunday to defeat gallant Magpies

St Kilda have got their second win on the trot after beating Collingwood in an end-to-end, low-scoring encounter under the roof of Etihad Stadium.

The Saints were simply too strong for the Pies who never looked at their best throughout the game.

Collingwood started off the game strong having the first four scoring plays, but they only had a return of one goal and three behinds. If Collingwood started off accurately it could have been a different story.

The Pies still took a nine-point lead into the first break.

St Kilda caught up to Collingwood but they were also inaccurate, although managing to take in a one-goal lead heading into the main break with both sides not able to capitalise on the scoreboard. The Saints were up 4.7.31 to the Pies 3.7.25.

The third quarter was the first time this season the Saints had come out strong after the main break but couldn’t get out to a big enough lead to make the Saints feel comfortable. They were still looking confident, having a 22-point lead over the Pies heading into the final quarter.

The Saints took their time in last quarter chipping the ball around their backline until an opportunity up the ground presented itself. The Pies were able to get a couple of goals back but it was all too much for Collingwood, going down to the Saints by 14 points.

The Saints had ten players with 20 or more disposals. Their best players for the game were Dylan Roberton (32 disposals and 12 marks), Nick Riewoldt (22 touches and 12 marks) and Jack Newnes (32 disposals and eight marks).

The Saints will be happy with the even spread of contributions and that they managed to win a tight game.

The Pies forwards struggled to get the pill with four of their forwards getting less than ten disposals. This is a result of the Magpies having 16 less inside 50’s to the Saints.

Collingwood’s best players were Brodie Grundy (21 touches and 37 hit outs), Steele Sidebottom (31 disposals and seven marks) and Taylor Adams (39 touches and three tackles).

The Pies will look to bounce back in the annual Anzac Day clash against Essendon at the M.C.G. The Pies should go in as favourites for the clash and it should be a game that they will win, if not the pressure on Nathan Buckley will continue to increase.

The Saints will go in as underdogs against Geelong at Etihad Stadium. The Saints will consider themselves a real chance against the Cats who have been less than convincing so far.

Final score

St Kilda 9.15.69

Collingwood 7.13.55