Stormers vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This early Easter Sunday morning game sees the Lions travelling to Capetown to play the Stormers. Join The Roar from 1:15am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 8 match from South Africa.

The Stormers remain one of the two unbeaten sides left in Super Rugby this season, winning a pulsating encounter against the Chiefs last weekend while the Lions are coming off the bye, securing a win against their conference rivals the Sharks the week before in another high-quality encounter.

These two sides lead their respective African conferences and a win today for either side will go a long way to setting up the balance of their season in the race to secure pole position for the playoffs.

This match will be keenly fought in all departments and we should expect a fast-paced match, brutal at the ruck and in the middle and we will see plenty of opportunity for both sides to exploit the skill and speed they both possess out wide.

An intriguing aspect of this match will be the clash within the loose forward trios and how the respective trios far should be a decisive factor in deciding the outcome.

The Stormers loosies have been in fantastic form this season, lead ably by Siya Kolisi and along with Nizeem Carr and Sikhumbuzo Notshe offer plenty of speed, power and skill and will be thoroughly tested up against the Lions own fantastic loose forward unit of Captain Warren Whiteley, the young Ruan Ackermann and Jaco Kriel, all of whom have been in fine form this Super season.

Join us here on The Roar as we cover this game live from 1.15am (AEST) and look forward to potentially the match of the round!

Prediction

Stormers by 3. I have settled with the home side given their form at Newlands this season and what looks a significant advantage to my eye in the second row and a stronger bench in terms of their forward pack. Either way, it will be close.