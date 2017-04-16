Youth XI Shield team of 2016-17

This year, as was the case last year, we saw some great performances from young batsmen in the Sheffield Shield.

There were also some inevitable ‘second season blues’ – with Sam Heazlett being one notable case – but many batsmen continued on their form from last season.

We also saw some young fast bowlers emerge and others continue on good form – Chris Tremain showed us he can back up with another great season.

So, here is a youth XI, selected out of the pool of players who had played at least four shield matches in season 2016/17 and are 25 years old or younger.

1. Marcus Harris: 808 runs from 20 innings @ 42.52, 2 centuries, 4 fifties

The move from WA to Victoria seems to have worked wonders for the enigmatic young batsman. He is clearly enjoying his cricket now, demonstrated by his dancing a jolly jig whilst celebrating his Shield final ton in Alice Springs.

He follows a long tradition of WA batsman moving across the Nullarbour to find happy times at the MCG (Hussey, Rogers, Stoinis).

2. Kurtis Patterson: 668 runs from 17 innings @ 44.53, 1 century, 6 fifties

Mr consistency, Kurtis Patterson rarely scored less than 30 handy runs and racked up six fifties and one ton. One feels he may need to post some big tons next Shield season to prove he can go big and keep his name on top of the selectors minds.

Perhaps unlucky not to have had a chance in the test team with others such as Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb and Hilton Cartwright all selected ahead of him, despite many considering him top of the pile at the start of the season.

3. Hilton Cartwright: 861 runs from 18 innings @ 53.81, 2 centuries, 5 fifties

This kid can seriously bat. He seems to have enjoyed his move up the order for WA which was a result of him having saved their bacon a few times from number 5/6 after the more experienced top order failed repeatedly early in the season.

He didn’t show much with the ball this season taking seven wickets @ 64.28 from 99 overs at an economy rate of 4.54, he clearly offers much more with the bat and can only be considered a bowling options for 4-5 overs to give the other pacemen a rest.





4. Jake Lehmann: 692 runs from 20 innings @ 40.70, 1 century, 4 fifties

Son of Boof continued on his good form from last season and scored some gritty, back to the wall knocks when his team was in trouble. It is this fighting spirit and ability to tough it out in difficult conditions that sees Lehman selected above his captain Travis Head.



5. Ashton Turner: 742 runs from 15 innings @ 53, 2 centuries, 3 fifties

A breakout season for Turner, who was given an extended run in the team due to the absence of Aston Agar (India) and Mitchell Marsh (National duties and injury). Like Cartwright, Turner often stood up to be counted when the rest of the batting order was failing and was rewarded with a move up the batting order towards the end of the season.

His bowling was not called upon much – he sent down 77 overs, taking 7 wickets at 39,42 and an economy rate of 3.56 including an impressive performance in the last match of the season taking 6/111 off 31 overs and bowling WA to an amazing 6 run win and denying NSW a spot in the Shield final. For that feat alone the man deserves a medal.

6. Jack Wildermuth : 518 runs from 16 innings @ 32.37, 1 century, 3 fifties

20 wickets @ 31.35, Economy Rate: 3.34

The up and coming all-rounder from Queensland was one of few bright spots for the sunshine state, making some vital lower order runs together with stalwart Chris Hartley and taking plenty of wickets to boot.

Wildermuth passes the true test of an all-rounder – his bowling average is lower than his batting average. If he can push his batting average up closer to 40 next season, he could be a serious contender for the number 6 spot in the Test team. Probably the only one of a bunch of young allrounders who is a genuine pace bowling option.

7. Alex Carey: 594 runs from 19 innings @ 33, 5 fifties, 59 dismissals (57 CT, 2 ST)

Rated as one of, if not the best pure glovemen in the competition, Carey broke the all-time record for dismissals in a Shield season and impressed many a keen observer with his skills behind the stumps.

He also showed some talent with the bat, making important contributions from number 7. Carey is another who may be expected to push his batting average up closer to 40 in order to be considered for higher honors, despite his excellent glovework.

8. Ashton Agar: 16 wickets @ 27.81, Economy Rate: 3.11

Some might say this is a surprise selection ahead of the likes of Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa, however, Agar did demonstrate great form with the ball before heading to India for some net bowling. Compared to Swepson (10 wickets @ 43, ER: 4.35) and Zampa (30 wickets @ 38.3, ER: 3.78), Agar was more economical and had a better strike rate.

His experience and potential with the bat make him a valuable prospect for the future.

9. Chris Tremain: 42 wickets @ 18.97, Economy Rate of 2.69

Tremain continued to dominate all batting line ups he came across, generating decent speed, demonstrating accuracy and an ability to move the ball in the air and off the seam. Tremain also gets a fair amount of lift and bounce from his tall frame and has proven himself over two seasons to be one of the best pace bowlers going around.

10. Simon Mackin: 35 wickets @ 25.17, Economy Rate of 3.05

Another tall fast bowler who gets serious bounce on his home ground WACA pitch, Mackin had a breakout season, rolling off the hugely successful WA fast bowlers production line.

WA really turned around their season when Mackin became available and was later joined by Behrendorff to form a formidable fast bowling line up that is complemented by up and coming 17 year old Chris Green.

11. Jason Behrendorff: 37 wickets @ 17.59, Economy Rate of 3.06

The left armer from Canberra came back from injury late in the season to tear apart the champion Victorian batting order, taking an astonishing 9/37 to highlight his potential for destruction.

Long considered an exciting prospect, if he can keep fit (the motto of all fast bowlers), he must surely be in line for higher honors- especially in the case that Starc is injured and the Aussies are looking for another left-armer.

So there you have it, the best performed young players from Shield Season 2016-17. It is not necessarily the side you would take on a development tour, but would most likely make up a good chunk of it.

It is probably worth mentioning a few young batsmen who have failed to make this list, despite performing well last season- Travis Dean had an OK season, scoring 664 runs @ 35, but didn’t make quite the impression he made last year in his debut season.

Sam Heazlett had a very disappointing season, only scoring 283 runs @ 20. Cameron Bancroft disappointed with 536 @ 28.21 whilst Jake Weatherald scored 634 @ 31.70 and Beau Webster scored 438 @ 27.37. Let’s hope these guys can get going next season and continue to strengthen the batting depth in Australia.

So which of these youngsters will kick on to the next level in the coming years Roarers? Did I miss anyone? Who else should we watch out for in the future?