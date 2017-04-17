A horse race on the Harbour Bridge?

Amazingly, we could see a horse race run on the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge within the next 18 months.

Reports are coming out that Racing NSW have begun preliminary talks with English promoters as both parties look to create a race meet to be held on the famed bridge as early as 2018.

While nothing has been confirmed, or barely spoken of, it’s expected to be up to a six race meet held on the same weekend of, and in conjunction with, The Everest.

The Everest is Sydney’s new mega race at Randwick, now the richest turf race in the world with a $10 million purse, and is shaping up to be the launching pad for the new street racing concept.

Entrepreneurs Olly Neil and Andy King are looking to turn the sport of kings into a brand new era that looks towards the next generation of entertainment for the galloping world.

“We’re going to do for horse racing what Twenty20 has done for cricket and 3×3 for basketball – reinterpreting the sport of kings for a young urban audience and dialling up on technology, entertainment, excitement and energy,” said Neil.

A part of a company called GAG 403, the pair have developed a track system that allows events to be held on giant portable racing turf tracks, opening up a whole new series of opportunities for one of the world’s oldest past times.

“We will create a global circuit of horse racing events with high-quality local horses thundering down iconic city streets ridden by the world’s top jockeys.”

The speculation has already grabbed the attention of many and looks to be gaining traction among the racing community and political field.

Luke Foley, NSW opposition leader, believes the event would be a massive gain for Sydney’s tourism, economy and a boost for racing in the state.

“The state government and Destination NSW should back this and see if it could work. It is something that has everyone talking because it is so different,” said Foley.

“This would be a great promotion for Sydney and our NSW thoroughbred industry.”

On the racing side of things, leading trainer, Chris Waller, can see no reason why an event of such magnitude wouldn’t be a ‘must-see’ attraction.

“It would be an amazing event,” he said.

“It would be amazing if they could get it up and running, and everyone would want to be involved.

“As long as it’s safe for horses, jockeys and everyone watching, I would definitely want to be involved and most trainers would.”

Laying a turf racing track over one of the busiest strips of road in Sydney for the most part of a day could prove problematic and a mess for traffic, but it’s nothing that hasn’t been done before.

The bridge has been closed off before for the Sydney Marathon, the breakfast picnic in 2009, and of course, Mark Webber’s Formula 1 exhibition drive that saw the Australian do doughnuts on the famous bridge in 2005.