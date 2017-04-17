Bahrain Grand Prix: Formula One live race updates, blog

Two scintillating races into Formula One’s new era of racing, the championship heads under the stars of the desert for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race, starting from 1am AEST.
It’s a race that has seen many great battles between championship rivals in the past, with Mercedes AMG teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg having captivated viewers in 2014.
Can 2017’s title rivals in Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel follow suit? As both drivers enter this event tied on 43-points at the top of the table.
Both combatants also come to the 5.4km Sakhir circuit having been tied on two wins apiece in Bahrain.
Though a Ferrari victory has not come since 2010, when Fernando Alonso won at the one off ‘endurance’ layout of the track.
Ferrari’s race-car has in the first two races been a lot more comfortable than the Mercedes AMG and once again with the elevated temperatures – the red car is favoured to take the honours in the race.
However, the Silver Arrows did claim its third pole position of the season, with Valtteri Bottas recording his career first ahead of teammate Hamilton.
Vettel who was third fastest, was concerningly 0.4 seconds down from the pole sitter, but remains in a strong position to capitalise come the race.
Daniel Ricciardo split the Ferraris on the second row, having qualified fourth and ahead of an aimless Kimi Räikkönen.
The Haas of Romain Grosjean will start inside the top ten, as the Frenchman seeks to repeat the team’s best result from last year’s race of fifth.
They will be battling both the Renaults, who’ve for the first time since returning to the sport as a manufacturer team in 2016 – have qualified in the top ten, led by Nico Hulkenberg in seventh.
The Force Indias of Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez in fourteenth and eighteenth will be ones to look out for too during the race. Despite claiming that they’ve got the ‘worst’ car of the midfield, both drivers have scored points at the opening two grand prix.
As with China, there should be overtaking aplenty, though tougher than 2016.
Will Bottas then now be able to convert his first pole position to his first career victory? Or shall the familiar names return to the fore.
A salivating 57-lap contest under the stars of the desert awaits. Join us on The Roar on Monday morning from 1am AEST then for live blog coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix.
1:29am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:29am | ! Report
Lap 15/57: SAFETY CAR
Interesting to note too that Mercedes AMG have split their strategy with Bottas on the supersoft and Hamilton on the soft tyres.
Ricciardo also on the soft tyres.
1:28am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:28am | ! Report
Lap 14/57: SAFETY CAR
Stewards are currently investigating Hamilton for a pit-lane incident where he may or may not have held up Ricciardo upon pit entry.
1:26am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:26am | ! Report
Lap 14/57: SAFETY CAR
Mercedes AMG have double stacked their drivers here under the safety car, but Hamilton loses out as Ricciardo emerges into P3.
It’s VET BOT RIC HAM MAS RÄI HUL ERI PER GRO OCO ALO PAL KVY WEH at the moment.
1:25am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:25am | ! Report
Lap 13/57: SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED
Madness here, with Stroll beached on the middle of the circuit from what’s looked a like a collision with Sainz.
1:24am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:24am | ! Report
Lap 13/57:
Räikkönen the next to pit and with a tardy stop, the Finn comes back out in P10.
Vettel considerably quicker than Bottas at the moment.
1:23am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:23am | ! Report
Lap 12/57:
DISASTER for Verstappen who suffers a brake failure on his out-lap and finds the wall!
Driver is OK, but the Red Bull is out of the grand prix.
1:22am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:22am | ! Report
Lap 12/57:
Verstappen comes into the lane in response to the Ferrari and the supersofts go on the Red Bull also.
He’ll come back out behind Vettel.
1:21am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:21am | ! Report
Lap 11/57:
Ferrari the first to pit! They play their hand here and pit Vettel for a new set of supersofts, committing to a two-stop strategy.
Vettel comes back out in P12.
1:20am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:20am | ! Report
Lap 10/57:
High-tyre pressures seeming to be a thorn in the side for Bottas currently, as the Finn can’t avoid Vettel.
1:18am
Jawad Yaqub said | 1:18am | ! Report
Lap 9/57:
Stroll the first one too pit, as the Canadian goes onto a set of new soft tyres.
Magnussen slows to the side of the circuit as the Dane finds himself out of the race for Haas.