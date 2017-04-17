Cleary joins call for NRL transfer window

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has joined the chorus of coaches calling for an end-of-season NRL transfer window following the continual speculation surrounding his club.

A frustrated Cleary joined the likes of Wayne Bennett and Shane Flanagan in calling for the AFL-style system, as the future of the Tigers’ so-called big four threatens to further derail their season.

Captain Aaron Woods and fullback James Tedesco have both been linked to Canterbury, with the latter also attracting the eye of the Sydney Roosters.

Halfback Luke Brooks has re-signed with the Tigers, while halves partner Mitchell Moses has already requested an immediate release to Parramatta.

And while Cleary said he wanted the futures of Woods and Tedesco sorted “as soon as possible”, he argued a system which allows mid-year transfers and announcements was not good for the game.

“I’m not a fan of players moving mid-season,” Cleary said.

“If someone moves it should only be a business decision for the good of both parties.

“I don’t know the exact answer but I would probably favour (a transfer window) over what’s happening right now.”

Bennett was the first to launch calls for the window earlier this month, after claiming Brisbane five-eighth Anthony Milford had been distracted by contract talk.

Flanagan sided with him last weekend, claiming now Broncos-bound utility Jack Bird had been impacted while weighing up whether to stay at Cronulla.

The Tigers also sunk to four straight losses before Cleary arrived at the club as contract talks came to the fore, but Cleary suggested perhaps his team had become used to the situation following their upset win over North Queensland last week.

“Maybe they’re more used to it than any other team,” Cleary said.

“But clearly we’d like to get some things sorted out and that just allows you to get focused more on the game itself.”

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg originally responded to Bennett’s claims that he would be open to discussing a transfer window with the players, but he didn’t believe it was something they would be in support of.

He also said the ongoing contract speculation was healthy for rugby league, arguing it was a positive for the sport to dominate the headlines.

But Cleary couldn’t be any further at odds from that perspective.

“I’m not necessarily a fan of speculation driving support or interest in our game,” Cleary said.

“I would prefer our game to be viewed by the game itself.

“We’d rather focus on speculation and get excited by that. Hopefully one day it might change.”