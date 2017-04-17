Eleven talking points from NRL Round 7

The Easter weekend of NRL action is in the books and what an entertaining one it was. Some tension and drama, a couple of high-scoring games, nearly a couple of comebacks. It really did have it all, so there is plenty to dissect in this week’s NRL Talking Points.

Could the Sharks go back-to-back?

It’s impossible right? In this day and age, with a trip to England ruining the pre-season, going back-to-back is absolutely impossible.

This year, it’s the Sharks turn to dispel the theory and based on their last fortnight, it’s hard not to think they are in with a chance.

They seemed to be holding their own early in the season simply going through the motions, but have turned up the last two weeks, not conceding a try against either the Melbourne Storm or Penrith Panthers, and to watch Chad Townsend and James Maloney bring their attack to life against Penrith was impressive.

It’s not going to be easy, but the Sharks seem to be in a very good position to make it happen.

Time for the five minute sin bin to come bacK

I haven’t written about it a lot, but it’s time for the five minute sin-bin to come back, to encourage the referees to use the thing.

A moment late in the contest between the Tigers and Eels on Monday saw James Tedesco held down by Tepai Moeroa after making a 70 metre burst with no cover defence anywhere near in position.

A quick play the ball there and the Tigers probably go on to win with a try in that set. Instead, Moeroa was penalised, the referee didn’t sen Moeroa off and the Eels came back to win.

I’m not a referee and can’t mind read what was being thought in the middle of ANZ Stadium, but a five minute sin-bin has a lot more chance of being used than a ten minute one in those scenarios, and if the referees aren’t going to use the ten, then we need the five.

It was a binnable offence, as all professional fouls are and it’s time for the games authority figures to start viewing it that way.

When does pressure go on Anthony Griffin?

The Panthers are struggling. Big time. Sure they have had injuries and suspensions, but a team with as much talent as they have shouldn’t be sitting two wins and five losses in any book.

The most worrying thing about the loss to Cronulla on Sunday was the way they attacked. Not that they leaked five tries and not their execution being horrific. It was the plan they were trying to work with.

It was shocking. They looked like a team with no direction and frankly, no idea.

Moses Mbye at hooker can be the answer to some of Canterbury’s problems

I’m not going to say Mbye at hooker can be the messiah and take Canterbury to the grand final, but he will definitely improve their chances of playing final footy.

It’s time for Des Hasler to make the switch. Unfortunately, Michael Lichaa is providing them with very little from hooker and it’s holding Canterbury back. It’s hurting their forwards, it’s hurting their halves and ultimately it’s hurting them on the scoreboard.

Against the Rabbitohs on Friday, there was a noticeable difference when Mbye was moved to hooker and Matt Frawley was brought onto the field to play in the halves.

It’s a large part of the reason Canterbury ran away with the game and if they are going to keep winning, then it’s a switch that needs to be made. Whether Lichaa keeps a spot on the bench or not is another question altogether, but you would suspect he will for a few weeks.

South Sydney won’t play finals footy in 2017

I’m prepared to call it now. The Rabbitohs are a long way off the pace and will not make the top eight this season. Simply put, they aren’t good enough.

Greg Inglis being gone for what is likely to be the season is only the start of their problems. Their attacking structure is woeful, their defence not much better and no matter what Adam Reynolds is able to produce, it won’t be enough.

I wrote before Round 1 Michael Maguire would be gone before the season finishes and my view hasn’t changed. They sit with a record of three and four, but their victories have been scrappy at best and with three of their next four being against Brisbane, Manly and the Storm, it’s hard to see them picking up many wins.

The Gold Coast Titans are the unluckiest team in the NRL, but don’t write them off for the finals yet

You just have to feel sorry for the Titans really. There is no team in the competition who have had worse luck so far this season, and it was heartbreaking, even as a neutral to watch them fall to the Broncos on Friday.

To be up with so many injuries and then to fight so bravely, only for it all to be undone by a charge down on the last play of the game – any Gold Coast fan could be proud of the effort.

Unfortunately, in this competition, effort and being proud isn’t enough. It’s a results driven business as much as anything else and the Titans now have just a single win from their first seven games, plastered to the bottom of the table alongside the Newcastle Knights.

But, don’t give up on the Titans in 2017 just yet. This is a club who only need to be somewhere near full strength and have a bit of luck go their way for results to start falling the right way up.

While their defence is at times inconsistent, they have an exciting attack with Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey both displaying good form while Tyrone Roberts has proven to be something of an X-Factor at the back.

The Titans may not make the finals in 2017, but don’t write them off yet.

Melbourne get their attack right

Even if their defence lacked against the Sea Eagles on Saturday and was well below the normal standards, the Storm finally got their attack clicking into gear and sent another warning shot to the competition.

It hasn’t mattered to this point due to their incredible defence, but the Storm came into the round with one of the poorer attacking records, having only scored 104 points across six games.

That was in stark contrast to their defence which was the best by a considerable distance.

But against Manly, it was their attack that stole the show as they racked up 30 points in a dominant display. It was Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith leading the show and getting back to their best.

The Storm have played in a lot of tough and poor weather games, so it was hardly a surprise to see their attack come to life and don’t be shocked if it keeps firing in the coming weeks.

Joseph Leilua and Paul Vaughan must be selected for the Blues

Time to open the Origin selection debate in these talking points. I’ve managed to avoid it for six weeks, but there are two players who are throwing their name in the ring time and time again, demanding selection in a Blue jumper.

Joseph Leilua, scoring another couple of tries for the Raiders on the weekend against the Warriors is fast becoming, if not already the most damaging centre in the competition.

No matter what people say about his defence, he deserves a run just based on his raw power and being able to run the ball out of his own end. It’s something the Blues have struggled with at times in previous series, and in terms of the field position battle, which has been so key across the last couple of years in Origin, Leilua could tip the balance in the Blues favour.

Paul Vaughan is the other man. The Dragons forward has been on fire to start the season and after a quiet 2016, the switch to the Red V seems to have done him the world of good. He is eating metres, holding his own in defence and is among the form front rowers in the competition.

The Dragons can go deep into September

Well, I never thought I would be writing those words at any point this season.

Let’s ignore the second half of the contest for a moment, because it wasn’t pretty for the Red V. They simply didn’t come out of the sheds.

But what we witnessed in the first half was attacking brilliance. Gareth Widdop is in the form of his life, the forwards are dominating and Josh McCrone is proving to be a handy option as a second playmaker.

That was all without Josh Dugan. 28 points in a half is no mean feat, and even though the Dragons played awfully in the second half, they sit top of the table after seven rounds and are well on the way to September.

John Asiata is a star of the future

It’s hard to go to far into the Cowboys performance. No Johnathan Thurston, a host of other players out and they still gave every Dragons supporter a heart attack in the dying stages (trust me, I know).

First things first though for the Cowboys and that’s securing the contract of regular interchange front rower John Asiata.

I’ve long been impressed by his style. He runs hard, tackles hard and knows a thing or two about ball playing at the line – and didn’t that come in handy on the weekend.

Coach Paul Green sprung a surprise on everyone, starting Asiata in the halves and particularly during the second half, he didn’t disappoint often looking more threatening than Michael Morgan.

Asiata is off contract at the end of the season and if the Cowboys don’t snap him up, someone will because he offers a heap of value and could be a future Origin player.

The Roosters snap a losing streak but still have plenty to prove

The Roosters broke a two-game losing streak on Friday against the Knights, but the jury is still out for the tri-colours.

Even though they started the season by shooting to the top of the ladder, they haven’t put in a performance that screams premiership favourites since they beat the Gold Coast Titans in Round 1, and losses to the Sea Eagles and Broncos were far from ideal for Trent Robinson’s men.

They were something close to convincing against the Knights though. Unfortunately, that is against the Knights and they need to prove it consistently before they are elevated to the status most had them at after the first month of competition.

Roarers, what did you make of the weekend? Drop a comment below and let us know.