Hawthorn Hawks vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

The Hawthorn Hawks versus the Geelong Cats has become an Easter Monday fixture over the last decade, but this time, the Hawks look more vulnerable than they’ve been in a long, long time. Join The Roar for live scores and a running blog from 3:20pm (AEST).
After three consecutive premierships and an extended period in the upper echelons of the competition, the buck had to stop eventually for Hawthorn, but few predicted it would come so abruptly.
Just three weeks into the season, the doomsayers are already planning for the end of the Hawks’ era of dominance, with a trio of losses – the most recent an 86-point hammering at the hands of lowly Gold Coast – sending them plummeting to the bottom of the ladder.
Recruit Tom Mitchell has been excellent in midfield, while youngster Ryan Burton has also shown signs 2017 could be a breakout year, but precious few of their teammates have lived up to their lofty reputations.
The end of Josh Gibson’s glittering career looks imminent, the loss of champions Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis in midfield has hindered the productivity of Luke Breust and Isaac Smith, and former Richmond tall Ty Vickery has become a walking punchline for opposition fans.
A loss here would see the Hawks start the season with four consecutive losses, and from there, Alastair Clarkson can all but kiss goodbye to an eighth consecutive finals appearance.
Geelong haven’t started the year in top form either, but they’ve been good enough to get over the line in all three of their matches so far, and a victory here would set them up ideally for the rest of the season.
Much was made of the Patrick Dangerfield-Joel Selwood combination in the Cats’ midfield last season, and while others, notably Mitch Duncan, have lent support in the early rounds, narrow wins over North Melbourne and Melbourne have shown it’s still up to “Dangerwood” to get the job done when the going gets tough.
With Tom Lonergan and Lachie Henderson occupying the key defensive posts, Harry Taylor has been played predominantly up forward by coach Chris Scott, and while he still looks more at home across half-back, going up against a Hawks defence that has been constantly under siege in recent times could help the veteran build up some form in his new role.
Prediction
Unusually for Easter Monday clashes, there is a clear favourite heading into this one thanks to the Hawks’ woeful form of late. Expect Luke Hodge and company to come out firing and make a statement early, but ultimately, the Cats’ class around the ground should get them over the line.
Geelong to go 4-0 by 22 points.
It’s a milestone match for Hawthorn ruckman Ben McEvoy, who will run out for his 150th career match, 91 of which were played with St Kilda, while Will Langford will celebrate game number 50.
Can the milestone men celebrate the occasion with an upset win? Or will it be “Dangerwood” again leading the way for the Cats?
4:33pm
Half time at the ‘G, and Geelong have broken away to lead by 24 points. These Easter Monday clashes have been known for some scintillating football, but this has been really, really sloppy from both sides. Melbourne fans will be wondering where the Cats’ inaccuracy was last week after they butchered chance after chance in their own forward 50, and it became contagious with Hawthorn spurning some simple opportunities as well. But the Cats have always looked the better side, and three straight goals to finish the term gives them a handy buffer. The Hawks have tackled hard and their intensity has been much better than last week’s pitiful effort against the Suns, but their disposal by foot has been really poor, and the Cats have cut them open on the rebound countless times. They’re lucky that the Cats haven’t blown them out of contention already, but when was the last time the Hawks were held goalless in a quarter, or to only two goals at half time?
There have been precious few standouts for either side, but Steven Motlop has been fantastic with his run and dash and, most importantly, his clever ball use. He has 17 disposals at half time, most of them very high-quality. Luke Hodge has been instrumental for the Hawks across half-back, particularly in the first term, though the Cats have paid him more attention since he racked up 9 touches in the first 5 minutes. Still, he has 18 at the main break, and his courage has led the way for his side. He’s also been one of the few who has been able to hit targets for the Hawks, though a kick-out turnover did lead to a Cockatoo goal.
Can the Hawks bounce back in the second half? Or will the Cats continue to roll to another 4-0 start to the season? In about ten minutes when the match resumes, we’ll find out.
4:27pm
Hawthorn have dropped off the tackling and we are dominating contested possessions. If these trends continue we will flog Hawthorn.
4:26pm
Burgoyne goes short to Hartung on the wing as the siren sounds to end a pretty scrappy first half.
4:26pm
From a stoppage on the forward flank, Hodge has a quick shot for goal, but Henderson ushers it through for a behind.
Hawthorn 2.6 (18)
Geelong 5.12 (42)
Q2, 1.01 left
4:25pm
Smith has a bounce and goes long to the Hawks’ hot spot, but Smith is on hand to punch it through for a rushed behind.
Hawthorn 2.5 (17)
Geelong 5.12 (42)
Q2, 1.30 left
4:24pm
Dangerfield has a fumble in the forward pocket (a common occurrence today), but keeps his head and gives to Motlop, and Henderson marks the centring kick. From 25 on a slight angle, the defender slots it! Geelong kicking away now.
Hawthorn 2.4 (16)
Geelong 5.12 (42)
Q2, 1.58 left
4:22pm
Ruggles down and looks in a bad way after a head clash with Gibson on the wing.