Should Matt Parish look to Wheldon Road for the Pacific Test?

Matt Parish has a selection headache on his hands as he prepares to name his Samoan outfit to take on world No.3 England in May.

Despite a number of quality Samoan NRL stars, the answer may lie in Castleford after a heavy Samoan influence has propelled them to the top of the table.

As it stands Castleford sit two points clear of the next best team, Salford Red Devils, with an 8-1 record. The impressive success at Wheldon Road coming off the back of Samoan trio Ben Roberts, Junior Moors and Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Parish hasn’t been scared to bring players over from the Super League for the Pacific Test in the past, flying in Frank Pritchard from Hull FC for last year’s clash against Tonga. With Samoa taking on a rugby league powerhouse, they will need all the help they can get.

Castleford’s Samoan contingency are all familiar with the Samoan set-up, Roberts being the most-capped player having appeared in two World Cup while Moors also featured in 2013.

Not only have they represented Toa Samoa before, they will also know their opponents, England, inside and out, especially given that teammates Zak Hardaker and Luke Gale are near certainties with Greg Eden, Michael Shenton and Mike McMeeken also vying for spots in Wayne Bennett’s side.

It will be no easy feat for the Samoans with England shaping as one of the favourites to lift the Paul Barriere Trophy at the Rugby World Cup in November, the red and white drawn in Pool A alongside world No.1 Australia, France and Lebanon.

If Roberts and Moors are to be considered for Samoa however, Parish will first need to receive clearance from Castleford head coach Daryl Powell.

The Samoan representatives will need to fly out after their clash with Wigan on the 29th of April, missing their visit to Huddersfield on the fourth of May in order to take part in the Pacific Test at Campbelltown, before returning for the fifth round of the Challenge Cup on the weekend of the 13th and 14th of May.

Regardless, Matt Parish has plenty of talent at his disposal with Broncos pair Tautau Moga and Anthony Milford both finding form and hopeful of securing spots in the backline.

Meanwhile, the forward pack will be massive Moors and Pritchard likely to be named among the likes of Leeson Ah Mau, Sauaso Sue, Sam Kasiano, and Warriors pair James Gavet and Sam Lisone.

Samoa’s Best 17

1. Ken Sio (Newcastle Knights, yet to debut)

2. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers, 1 cap)

3. Tautau Moga (Brisbane Broncos, 3 caps)

4. Timoteo Lafai (St George Illawarra Dragons, 6 caps)

5. Ken Maumalo (New Zealand Warriors, 1 cap)

6. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos, 4 caps)

7. Ben Roberts (Captain; Castleford Tigers, 12 caps)

8. Leeson Ah Mau (St George Illawarra Dragons, 11 caps)

9. Kaysa Pritchard (Parramatta Eels, 2 caps)

10. Junior Moors (Castleford Tigers, 3 caps)

11. Iosia Soliola (Canberra Raiders, 4 caps)

12. Frank Pritchard (Parramatta Eels, 5 caps)

13. Sauaso Sue (Wests Tigers, 9 caps)

Interchange:

14. Zane Musgrove (South Sydney Rabbitohs, yet to debut)

15. James Gavet (New Zealand Warriors, 1 cap)

16. Sam Kasiano (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 3 caps)

17. Sam Lisone (New Zealand Warriors, 2 caps)