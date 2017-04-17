Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

In what could be Mitchell Moses final game in a Wests Tigers jersey, he takes on his reported future club the Parramatta Eels with both sides needing to build form. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 4pm (AEST).
Moses is undoubtedly the key point coming into this match, with the star half asking for a release about a fortnight ago. It was blocked by the Tigers, but reports have been getting stronger he will be at Parramatta by the end of the season.
It’s almost certain it’s where he will play next season and the switch to the blue and gold could happen as early as this week.
The biggest thing for this game will be for both teams to switch off from all of that and everything in the media, to just get on with what they do best – playing footy.
Unfortunately, neither side has been doing it at their best so far this season and it means a lot is riding on the result of this game, with both sides well behind the eight ball.
For Parramatta, it’s getting to the point where they surely can’t play much worse. Their attack has been ordinary to say the least and with a loss to the defensively terrible New Zealand Warriors last week where they only scored two tries, there are urgent changes needed for Brad Arthur’s men.
Even with Corey Norman back from injury they have looked clueless and a four-game losing streak shows how bad things are getting – to put it simply, they haven’t been competitive since a Round 2 win against the St George Illawarra Dragons.
It leaves them 13th on the table and in desperate need of a victory. Tepai Moeroa is back into the side as well, with Frank Pritchard missing.
The Tigers, on the other hand weren’t going much better only having a single victory until last week when they pulled off a massive upset in Townsville over the North Queensland Cowboys.
Their second win of the season has moved them to 14th on the ladder, just a spot behind the Eels but they still rely on Mitchell Moses and James Tedesco far too much for anything to go their way, and if Moses does happen to leave it’s only going to get worse.
What Tigers’ supporters can hang their hat on is new coach Ivan Cleary. It was a changed attitude in defence from the club last week with Cleary in his first match and if that continues, they will start winning matches given the point-scoring potential.
Prediction
The Tigers picked up a win last week and with the Eels playing quite poorly, they should do the same on Easter Monday. Expect James Tedesco to have a field day and the Eels defence to be powerless to stop him.
Tigers by 12.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this contest from 4pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
4:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:40pm | ! Report
CONVERSION MISSED by MITCHELL MOSES
4:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:39pm | ! Report
38′ – TRY TIGERS, KEVIN NAIQAMA
The Tigers right on the attack here. Chee Kam brings it inside 10 on the third play before they come left and Littlejohn with some great vision to chip it over the top, get it to sit up and Naiqama has had it bounce perfectly to score in the corner. The defence well and truly compressed into the middle and struggling to get themselves sorted there.
The Tigers increase their lead as we approach halftime.
4:38pm
Jay Dunbar said | 4:38pm | ! Report
Great call so far Scott
4:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:39pm | ! Report
Cheers Jay! Glad to hear you are enjoying it.
4:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:37pm | ! Report
37′ – The Eels now struggling big time to work it out of their own end, Ma’u taking them beyond 20 on the fourth before Norman kicks under all sorts of pressure and Tedesco gets to halfway, then dummies and steps picking up another 20.
4:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:37pm | ! Report
36′ – The Tigers start this set 35 metres out and it’s Suli and Moses bringing it forward before they go left from Littlejohn to Sue who is almost through the line. Back through the middle with Lawrence before McIlwrick takes a few steps and then goes out the back to Moses and Tedesco who bounces out of a few tackles, kicks and Gutherson picks it up.
4:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:36pm | ! Report
35′ – The Tigers come to halfway and pick up a penalty. Good hard running there.
4:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:35pm | ! Report
64′ – The drop out goes about 60 metres here and it’s Vave and Moera taking runs with the later offloading to Brown who comes within 20. The Eels waste a couple of plays now before there is a series of offloads and Gutherson is eventually tackled. Last play now and Norman kicks back on the inside with McIlwrick bringing it away.
4:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:33pm | ! Report
33′ – The Eels get back to halfway before Scott and Terepo bring it forward, with Norman then taking it down the left edge. Ma’u then runs it on the fourth play and he is an unlikely candidate, but puts in a lovely grubber that Tedesco grounds in the in goal.
4:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:32pm | ! Report
32′ – The Tigers bring it up to halfway in two plays with a series of offloads, Sue eventually going to ground. Now it’s Lawrence into the middle and he hits a tackle of Scott, dropping the ball cold. Game getting a little sloppy right at the moment.
4:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:32pm | ! Report
31′ – The Eels bring it away from the scrum through Jennings and Vave before Scott links with Terepo on the inside for a run. Brown with a spread left to Jennings and he drops it cold.
4:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:31pm | ! Report
30′ – It’s Nofoaluma to bring it away from the kick-off for the Tigers before the try-scorer Sue takes a strong run. Woods with the next and he looks for an offload, but knocks it on. That’s pretty poor from the Tigers captain.
4:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 4:30pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by MITCHELL MOSES
