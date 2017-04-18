AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 4

A month into the season and things are starting to settle into place, which means there’s not a lot of movement.

Rather than recap each team’s weekend, let’s take a look at how the teams are stacking up statistically after four games.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 2

The Crows are a well-oiled machine crushing teams on the turnover for a league-best 81.8 points a game. Their 71 marks inside 50 are 10 more than the next-best team. Rory Sloane has the second most tackles and clearances of any player.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 4

The Giants are ranked second for points from turnovers at 75.8 points per game and have pumped the ball inside their forward 50 more than any other side.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 1

After crushing the Hawks and claiming top spot on the ladder, the Cats are looking a lot like the top-four team of 2016. The 70 points they generated from stoppages against the Hawks are the most by any team this season. Geelong are scoring on a league-best 58.7 per cent of their inside-50s.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 7

Their only two losses have come against the top two teams on this list. Port are currently ranked second (behind the Cats) for points from stoppages at 42.5 points per game.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 5

The Eagles were ranked third for scoring from stoppages in 2016, so far this season they are ranked 10th, whether that’s just early-season randomness or a result of Nic Naitanui’s absence is yet to be seen. Elliot Yeo’s 48 intercept possessions are 11 more than any other player.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 6

The Dogs have been an average team through four rounds, though they have, somewhat surprisingly, taken the second most contested marks of any team. They are also ranked No.1 for tackles per game – Tom Liberatore has a league-high 47.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 3

The Tigers are doing a hell of a lot right. Their scoring from turnovers is up from 46.3 points a game (ranked 13th) in 2016 to 65.5 points this season (ranked third). They are the No.1 team for tackles inside 50. Dustin Martin is No.1 for metres gained at 644.2m a game.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 8

Not a good week for the Demons. The 46 points they conceded in the third quarter to Fremantle ware the most they’ve conceded in a quarter this season. Ranked fifth for points scored off turnovers at 63 points per game.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 10

The Saints laid 21 tackles inside 50 against the Pies, which is the most of any team this season. The Saints have taken more contested marks (55) than any team, Tim Membrey leading the league with 12.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 11

Adelaide will make a lot of teams look bad this season. Zach Merrett is second for metres gained at 642.5m a game.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 17

Another close loss to a top-eight team. North are ranked third for points from stoppages at 42 points a game, but are last for points against at 41.8 per game. The Roos’ 55 marks inside 50 are the fifth most in the league.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 13

The Magpies midfield strength has translated to them conceding the fewest points from stoppages this season – just 75 points. Not much good news after that. Collingwood are 15th for scoring efficiency, converting only 47.7 per cent of inside-50s into a score. Jeremy Howe is tied with Tim Membrey for the most contested marks this season (12) and is equal third for intercept possessions at 8.5 per game.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 16

Things are getting pretty grim for the Swans. After conceding a miserly 66.8 points per game in 2016, Sydney are giving up 97.8 so far this season. They’ve already conceded 100 points twice this season after doing so only three times all of last year.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 12

Round four was the first time the Dockers cracked 100 points since round 11 last year.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 9

Could definitely make a case for the Suns to be higher after a couple of wins. Tom Lynch’s seven goals against the Blues equals Charlie Dixon’s club record. Gary Ablett has the most inside-50s of any player this season.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 14

Carlton have conceded only two points from kick-ins this season after conceding a league-best 1.5 per game in 2016, which points to a well-organised team.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 15

Tom Rockliff’s 48 clearances are 15 more than the next best player (Rory Sloane), he’s also ranked third for contested possessions and fourth for tackles. They’re still conceding too many points too easily, but 108.5 is a huge improvement on the 130.5 they gave up on average last season.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

Yikes. The Hawks were fifth-best at defending turnovers in 2016 – giving up 45 points a game – and second only to the Crows at scoring from them at 62.4 points a game. This season they are conceding a league-worst 79.8 points and scoring just 46.3. The last time they lost four home-and-away games in a row was 2010.