Bottas botches rare opportunity

On the same weekend that he claimed his maiden pole position, Valtteri Bottas failed to seize the initiative on which his Mercedes tenure rides at Bahrain.

The Finn went a long way to making amends for his poor outing the previous weekend at China in beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to first on the grid, though a distant third position on Sunday represented a missed opportunity.

Having established an early lead from eventual victor Sebastian Vettel while Hamilton dropped to third, the 27-year old’s ultimate position fourteen seconds adrift of the Briton was a galling outcome.

Bottas’ cause wasn’t aided by a pre-race generator failure which led to increased tyre pressure, with Ferrari forcing Mercedes’ hand by calling the German in early to undercut the struggling Finn. Yet his inability to string together consistent times following his initial stop rendered pitwall’s decision to wave Hamilton past on multiple occasions inevitable.

“It’s the worst thing you want to hear, but that’s life… I understand the team completely on that”, a candid Finn remarked. While refreshing, this philosophy presents all the invitation required to designate him as a ‘yes man’ in this ruthless sport

To this end, though it can be surmised that Bottas entered conservation mode upon ceding position, crossing the line just two seconds clear of compatriot Kimi Räikkönen – the Ferrari driver enduring another indifferent weekend, the actions served to consolidate the notion that he has already been earmarked for ‘number two’ duties.

Mercedes would be naive to deny this trajectory, with the Finn trailing Hamilton by 23 points and a further seven behind Vettel, the latter’s victory having confirmed the Maranello outfit’s title credentials

The Brackley concern would quietly relish the prospect of a subordinate second driver following an acrimonious three campaigns, and Bottas has provided the means for this to be effected, while his Ferrari counterpart Räikkönen has essentially served in this capacity since Australia.

Bottas has been cast against the tide from the outset and precious few avenues have afforded themselves to date, yet his failure to act on these, in tandem with Ferrari’s unexpected renaissance has expedited the process.

The best drive their way around issues, rallying in adverse circumstances, with the balance accepting their fate, and by extension – their own limitations. It doesn’t help that Bottas’ teammate is a triple World Champion, though first impressions shape a partnership, which in this case appears to be decided.

If it’s any consolation, he has almost immediately absolved himself of Heikki Kovalainen level status – his countryman was unable to hold a candle to Hamilton through their two-season collaboration at McLaren, and remains a realistic victory contender should either of the protagonists endure hardship, which at this stage is all that can be expected from the Finn.

Helping Mercedes retain the constructors’ title will reflect kindly on Bottas’ retention prospects, though he must silence the perennial foreboding which must inhibit his mind regarding dismissal in favour of uncontracted talent, which in doing so can only help himself, that is, to be a little selfish.

Bottas’ Mercedes berth was an unexpected opportunity with undesirable riders attached, and though scarce subsequent opportunities have been untapped, there’s no reason why he can’t turn missed opportunities into future opportunities where he is capable of shining on his own terms.