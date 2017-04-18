Crystal ball Blues for Carlton

In 2015 favourite son Stephen Silvagni returned to Carlton Football Club in the role of List Manager with the task of rebuilding what most pundits felt was one of the weakest playing lists in the AFL.

The word rebuild was previously not in the Carlton vernacular so this was to be a new experience for Carlton supporters. In August 2015 the club appointed Brendon Bolton as the coach to oversee the development of the rebuilding list.

A time-frame of four to five years was given as a period that supporters should expect to not only see Carlton return to finals action but also enjoy a sustained period of success. In the two years that Silvagni has been back at the Blues, 27 new players have been added to the playing list through the National Draft, Rookie Draft and traded players from other clubs.

My belief is that 2019 will be the season that we start to see the Blues rise up the ladder to be either in the top eight or knocking on the door. So looking at the current list I have selected a side that we might see in Round 1 of the 2019 season.

I have indicated the age of the player and what their possible game total could be at that time. For the players yet to debut I have allocated a possible 25 games by 2019.

Plowman 24 (83) Marchbank 22 (51) Macreadie 20 (44)

Byrne 24 (40) Weitering 21 (64) Docherty 25 (114)

Fisher 20 (45) Cripps 24 (88) Williamson 20 (42)

Petrevski-Seton 21 (44) McKay 21 (25) Silvagni 21 (52)

Pickett 22 (44) Kerr 20 (25) LeBois 20 (25)

Kreuzer 29 (184) Murphy 31 (258) Gibbs 30 (252)

C. Curnow 22 (49) Phillips 27 (71) Polson 21 (25) E. Curnow 29 (153)

Given that there will be two more years of National Draft selections where we would likely have two top ten picks and also further additions through the trade period there are possible unknown inclusions.

I have included Bryce Gibbs but there is always the possibility of him being traded back to Adelaide at the end of this season. We could expect to get a first round selection for him.

The average age of this team is 23.4 years with a likely average game experience around 81. So what do you think fellow Blue Baggers, would you be happy to see that team run out against the Tigers in Round 1 2019 or do you have alternative suggestions?