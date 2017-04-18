Knights throw their hat in the ring for Kieran Foran

Spectacular try caps off superb half for the Tigers

Newcastle have launched a bid to lure Kieran Foran, with the star NRL playmaker meeting with Knights coach Nathan Brown on the weekend.

The New Zealand international travelled from Canberra to the NSW Central Coast to discuss the prospect of leaving the Warriors after Saturday’s loss to the Raiders.

But Brown said he was none the wiser about Foran’s intentions after the weekend meeting.

“We met up on the Central Coast and had a chat,” Brown told News Corp Australia.

“But honestly, whether living in Newcastle is a genuine option for Kieran, I don’t know.”

The Knights are one of several clubs believed to be interested in signing the five-eighth after his one-year deal with the Auckland-based Warriors runs out this year.

Family commitments dictate the 26-year-old live in Sydney, according to News Corp Australia, and he has been linked to a reunion with former Manly coach Des Hasler at Canterbury.

Melbourne fullback Billy Slater has expressed a desire to see Foran replace the departing Cooper Cronk in the halves, but the Storm are reportedly reluctant to pursue him.

Foran would boost a rebuilding Knights outfit which recently lost the race to Brisbane to sign Cronulla star Jack Bird.