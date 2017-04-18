Mitchell thanks fans for support in retirement announcement

Awesome line out sees Smith score in his 150th

Former Wallabies winger Drew Mitchell has announced he will retire at the end of the French Top 14 season.

Mitchell used Twitter on Monday to say he’ll hang up the boots next month when the 33-year-old finishes his commitments with Toulon.

“So it’s my turn to call time on my rugby career!” Mitchell tweeted.

“I’ve been very lucky to have had the experiences I’ve had in our great game. Thank you.”

It will bring a close to a glittering career that started in Super Rugby with Queensland in 2004 and led to him making 71 Test appearances for the Wallabies.

Mitchell also had stints at the Western Force and Waratahs before moving to France in 2013.

At Toulon alongside Wallabies teammate and good friend Matt Giteau, Mitchell helped the European giants claim back-to-back Champions Cups in 2014 and 2015 as well as the Top 14 title in 2014.

Mitchell played in three World Cups, including in 2015 when he started on the wing in the final loss to New Zealand at Twickenham.