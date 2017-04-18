Roar plan history-making run to the title

Goal-line technology to the fore in thrilling finish to Milan Derby

Brisbane will look to use their home ground advantage to kick-start a potentially record-breaking run for the A-League title when they take on Western Sydney, on Friday.

The Roar finished the regular season in third place and as such are looking to be the first team to win the A-League grand final from outside the top two.

Roar Striker and joint Golden Boot winner Jamie Maclaren says creating history is a nice bit of motivation but Brisbane won’t be distracted by it.

“The record is there to be broken,” Maclaren said.

“We’re at home so it will be especially important to stick to our structures, we know what we can do at home.”

Suncorp Stadium has been an intimidating venue for opposing teams with the Roar winning 51 per cent of their games at home this season so not even the short turnaround from Sunday to Friday is bothering Maclaren.

Nor is the fact the Wanderers have had an extra day to prepare for the encounter.

“It’s a short turnaround for Friday but players would much prefer to be playing rather than training,” Maclaren said.

And while Maclaren is an old hand at finals football it’s going to be a new experience for a man he has gelled with well this season in former Socceroos star Brett Holman.

Holman understands the need for him to stand up and be counted now more than ever.

“In the role where I am, you have to provide goals and score,” Holman said.

“If you’re in that attacking area you have to score goals and create them, that’s my job and hopefully I can continue to do that.”