Tigers playing hardball over Mitchell Moses release

Wests Tigers are refusing to let Mitchell Moses go without a fight and are understood to be playing hardball with Parramatta over their negotiations for the star five-eighth.

It is believed the Tigers are not willing to grant Moses an immediate release to join Parramatta unless they are given compensation.

It opens the door for the two to enter into an NRL player swap, a deal which would allow the 22-year-old to link with Brad Arthur’s side.

Moses has already signed a three-year deal to begin in 2018 but has asked to join them immediately after relations between the two soured.

NSW coach Laurie Daley said he wouldn’t let Moses go but if push came to shove, he would ask the Eels for one of their star players in return.

“I’d ask for Beven French or someone like that,” Daley said on Fox Sports’ NRL360.

“You’ve got to remember that we’re still not quite sure what Tedesco is going to do. If you get an inkling that Tedesco might be moving on, you might look at Bevan French, offer him more money than he’s on.

“Someone like Beau Scott, someone who’s got that harder edge, someone who knows how to prepare, a true professional to show all your young kids what it’s about.”

Moses is expected to learn his fate on Tuesday.

Following the Tigers’ loss to Parramatta on Monday, he said he had no idea who he would be playing with this weekend.

“I wouldn’t have a clue. I don’t know what’s happening. I’ll find out tomorrow what’s doing. I’ve got no idea,” he told Triple M.

Moses’ initial request for a release was denied by coach Ivan Cleary, however he said he wouldn’t rule it out if he was approached again.

“I haven’t changed my mind,” Cleary said.

“I’m not sure. If a request comes in I will consider it. And that’s what happens.”