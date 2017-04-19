2017 British and Irish Lions Tour squad announcement: Time, date, how to watch and all the other information you need to know

With the next British and Irish Lions tour fast approaching, the squad is set to be named on Wednesday, April 19 at 9pm (AEST).

The press conference announcing the side for the ten-match is scheduled to start at 9pm (AEST).

You’ll be able to stream the announcement on the Lions’ YouTube channel, and we’ll be live blogging the announcement, complete with a video feed, right here on The Roar.

Coach Warren Gatland, who has been retained to lead the side after they beat the Wallabies 2-1 in their last tour back in 2013, will name a squad that is likely to be of a similar size to his 37-man squad of 2013.

The 2017 trip to New Zealand is a ten-match tour, which sees one tour game against each of the Super Rugby teams, two more against a New Zealand Barbarians outfit and Maori team, as well as the three Tests against the All Blacks. You can find the full tour fixtures below.

Gatland’s squad is likely to be captained by Sam Warburton for the second time in a row after he led the squad in 2013. This is despite reports he was almost ruled out of the tour due to injury.

In other squad news, it has been reported that England national team captain Dylan Hartley is likely to be overlooked for the tour with Rory Best, Ken Owens and Jamie George the preferred hookers for the side.

Full tour fixtures