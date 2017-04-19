Luke Brooks confirms re-signing with Wests Tigers

Spectacular try caps off superb half for the Tigers

The immediate future of Mitchell Moses may be up in the air but Wests Tigers have nailed down his halves partner, re-signing Luke Brooks for another two NRL seasons.

Brooks ended weeks of speculation by announcing he would stay at the Tigers until the end of the 2019 season.

The 22-year-old’s next goal is to recover from a hamstring complaint after being named in an extended squad for Sunday’s clash with Canterbury.

“It’s great news for the club. Now we’ve just got to get him back out on the field,” Tigers captain Aaron Woods told Fox Sports’ NRL 360 program.

Uncertainty still surrounds the future of Moses after he was named in the Tigers’ team to clash with the Bulldogs.

He is still sweating on a release to Parramatta but it is understood the Tigers are playing hard ball and won’t let their star go without compensation.

Now Brooks has been re-signed, the Tigers will concentrate on securing the rest of their Big Four – Woods and James Tedesco.

The Sydney Roosters and Bulldogs are believed to be pursuing Tedesco but it is understood the Tigers are unwilling to release the fullback until a similar replacement is found.

Canterbury is reportedly pushing hard for Woods’ signature.

Either way, the Brooks deal is a shot in the arm for a Tigers team hoping to rebuild under recently-appointed coach Ivan Cleary.

“I’m definitely excited to be a part of the future at Wests Tigers,” Brooks said.

“With the new coach Ivan Cleary coming in, there’s a lot of energy around the club and it’s exciting to be a part of that.

“I’ve always been at the club and I love this club, so I think that made it a lot easier for me to stay here.”

Brooks – who has played 70 first-grade games – said he hoped to step up – on and off the field – under Cleary.

“I’ve played for a few years now and I really want to step up and take control of this team,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to growing further as a player and a person off the field, and doing that here at Wests Tigers.”

Cleary said they could rebuild the embattled club around Brooks.

“We’re really excited to have Luke commit his future to Wests Tigers,” Cleary said.

“He has the opportunity to play a leading role in building this club towards its true potential.”