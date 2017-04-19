Brumbies veteran Scott Fardy still learning new tricks

Could Joe Powell be in line for Wallaby selection?

He’s the second oldest player on the Brumbies’ Super Rugby list, but that doesn’t mean Wallabies flanker Scott Fardy can’t be taught new tricks.

The 32-year-old Fardy has almost 40 Test caps to his name and has been a constant in the Brumbies line-up since his debut in 2012.

But with significant changes to the roster in the off-season, new faces have brought a renewed creativity to the ACT-based franchise’s style.

“I’ve learnt more this year than I think I’ve learnt in other years,” Fardy said.

“I think having the youthful group that we’ve got, I’m learning how they want to play the game.

“I’m enjoying training and I’m enjoying what they want to do and backing what they want to do.”

Halfback Joe Powell, 23, has been one of the Brumbies best performers, forming a new halves pairing with rookie Kiwi flyhalf Wharenui Hawera, also 23.

Defence has remained a focus for the club and they’ve conceded the least points in Super Rugby, but a 43-10 demolition of the Queensland Reds showed they could be less predictable in attack.

“For so long we’ve played, especially with this club, a very structured game,” Fardy said.

“You saw versus the Reds, and you saw elements versus the Rebels, there’s guys in our team that can do really good things with the ball and we want to really encourage that kind of rugby.”

The Brumbies will be hoping their increased focus on offence can help them break Australian sides’ hoodoo against New Zealand opposition when they take on the Hurricanes in Napier, on Friday night.

“I’ve always played rugby in a very structured environment,” Fardy said.

“That goes from the guys before me teaching me how to play very structured rugby.

“I think the guys that are coming through now have got to really learn a different way of playing and learn to enjoy the unstructured element of the game.”