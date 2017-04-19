Gatland’s 37 Lions and their impossible mission

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is about to name a 37-man squad charged with touring New Zealand in June and beating the All Blacks in a three-Test series. History and much more is against them.
This side will be called upon to play ten matches in five weeks, with the five Super Rugby franchises and New Zealand Maori on the list of opponents.
They commence the tour against the Provincial Barbarians, which will include some real up-and-coming players, possibly the future of New Zealand rugby.
The first thing that surprises me about this tour is the 37 players, that is just two playing 15s and seven reserves, and is nowhere near enough – injuries are going to take a toll for certain. Fatigue will be an immense factor as their opponents will all play the game at a pace few Northern Hemisphere players will be used to.
Unless the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Hurricanes are severely depleted by All Blacks duty, they will all be favoured by their fans to produce serious opposition for the tourists.
The New Zealand Maori will be formidable opponents, all Kiwis know the heart and commitment they will take to the field. The contact will at times be brutal, while the passion will mount following a Haka that will produce a crowd atmosphere second to none.
Some will say after this introduction to New Zealand rugby the Lions will be battle-hardened come the Test matches against the All Blacks, who will not have had the opportunity to play together and will be somewhat stale.
But the home side could well be facing a third-string Lions by the time these Tests roll around. The tourists will have been beaten up and if they have suffered losses, morale will be low.
Gatland is a New Zealander, I remember him playing club rugby at Murphy’s Field in Taupiri in club days. He was a hard-nosed front-row forward and has a good coaching record, but this tour seems to be a bridge too far for any team.
While I am sure the players selected will be the best available, and will be looking forward to an opportunity of a lifetime in beating the All Blacks in their own backyard, I see a different outcome.
The New Zealand public will expect their teams to dish out much pain and anguish, and send the tourists back to the Northern Hemisphere with their tails well and truly between their legs.
The NZRFU will however ultimately reap the rewards, as the turnstiles are sure wrack up huge spectator numbers and TV royalties.
Chaz said | April 19th 2017 @ 2:46am | ! Report
It’s the hope that kills you.
See that the knives are already out with much gnashing of teeth about the leaked list of those not going- really hope this is short lived, in contrast to 2013, when the reaction to BOD being dropped was embarrassing, even before the result of the third Test.
Biggest disappointment is the lack of preparation time for what is the hardest challenge in rugby, arguably tougher than winning the RWC, when most teams have 6 weeks in camp beforehand to further enhance their existing familiarity.
April 19th 2017 @ 3:24am
taylorman said | April 19th 2017 @ 3:24am | ! Report
Re the Super squads only Blues and Crusaders get access to their ABs so these could be somewhat lopsided results, the Highlanders for example will miss the ABs more than most.
Re the NZ Maori side I think the Lions will win fairly comfortably if they’re injury free by that stage, one because it’s placed as an ideal test rehearsal, and secondly because like the Lions, it’s a put together side, less any squad ABs, at even shorter notice.
I think this will be the Lions best result.
The toughest matches are the five Super sides, Blues and Saders leading there due to the ABs, and the three tests. The rest typically usually fall to Lions sides and I think will again this time.
In the U.K. we’re about to face the next phase of the standard Lions fare, squad selection and the inevitable fan fallout, doom and gloom, anarchy, calls of calling to tour off…love it.
Best thing about Lions tours is the 30,000 odd fans that come out…best rugby supporters on the planet…can’t wait!