To the Gooners who think winning is their right

Messi boots a long-range screamer because of course he does

I win almost 60 per cent of my games. I can and have rebuilt the club for you. I have sold my best players to build a fabulous new training ground and stadium.

I made your football club the best run, most financially viable organisation in the Western Hemisphere and we still play some of the most attractive football on the planet.

Sounds like a dream football manager, doesn’t it?

That’s exactly the resume Arsene Wenger can boast. And that’s without reminding us about two decades of Champion’s League campaigns, league titles, FA Cup wins, and more top-flight football than almost any club in Europe.

Of course, the knock on Wenger is he hasn’t won enough – well, not enough for those Gooners who think winning is a right.

In a world where instant gratification is all-conquering, supporters and pundits suggest it’s time for Wenger to go.

I just want to laugh out loud and enjoy such madness. The shrewd management and tactical thinking that has saved Arsenal from precipitous decline now has ‘Inspector Clouseau’ – as he was once affectionately known by his players for his clumsy ways – facing the end.

Like Jimmy Connors in tennis, Wenger has had to face many foes: Sir Alex Ferguson and his colossal 65 per cent win percentage, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, and the Manchester invaders from the Middle East. Yet, still Arsenal are relevant. More than relevant.

As a Liverpool fan, I know all too well what it is to be living with a past that haunts the present. Since winning our fifth Champions League Cup in 2005, we have appeared in the competition once in the last seven seasons! It’s been more than a quarter of a century since our last Premier League title, yet I am more convinced more than ever that we are close.

Pushing out Wenger is the kind of madness that only the spoilt and famously blinkered do. Gooner fans are lucky Arsenal’s board has had the foresight to realise that Wenger is as sure a bet in football as you can get.

That winning the title isn’t the only thing that matters. Success is more than just holding the trophy aloft, it’s a celebration of style and quality and perseverance. Being a winner, like Wenger, is often tougher than lifting the title in fleeting moments of success.

Ask Blackburn Rovers, who won the title in 1994-95 and now find themselves languishing third from bottom in the Championship.

Wenger’s success is timeless and lasting in an age where crazy management and even crazier decisions lead to perilously poor results.

Like Ferguson, Wenger is unique. Uniquely qualified to continue to lead Arsenal, even if a good percentage of their fan-base don’t seem to know it.