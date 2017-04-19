Fleche Wallonne 2017: Spring Classics cycling live race updates, blog

Alejandro Valverde will return to his playground in the south of Belgium, trying to win a fourth straight Fleche Wallonne, finishing on the famous Mur de Huy. Join The Roar for live coverage from 9:40pm (AEST).

Valverde came up short at the Amstel Gold race last weekend, but he has always been strong on the Mur de Huy, winning the last three editions of the race.

While the Mur de Huy is the key attraction, with the finishing climb appearing three times and being 1.3 kilometres at 9.6 per cent, along with a stretch in double digits – there is plenty of other climbing en route.

Setting out in Binche, the first 130 kilometres have no categorised climbs, which should allow a breakaway to establish a handy lead.

If one does get clear within the first 100 kilometres though, they will need a significant advantage before the peloton start jostling for position ahead of the climbs.

Once the climbing starts, they come thick and fast, with nine in 73 kilometres – and the final seven on the finishing circuit.

Before they get there, it will be the Côte d’Amay and the Cote de Villers-le-Bouillet. The Mur will be next, before they do two full laps of the circuit, which is lumpy all the way and includes the Côte d’Ereffe (2.1km at five per cent) and Côte de Cherave (1.3km at 8.1 per cent).

When you consider all three of those climbs will be raced within 16.5 kilometres of each other, the challenge presented is very real.

Interestingly, Amstel Gold winner Philippe Gilbert won’t be racing, although is expected on Sunday in Leige-Bastogne-Leige.

It opens the field up, with Michal Kwiatkowski looking to capitalise on good form from the cobble races and a second at Amstel, while Michael Albasini will also be looking to back up his Amstel podium finish.

Daniel Martin and Roman Kreuziger, both of whom have had strong results in the past, will be looking to put the Amstel Gold behind them, while French rocket Romain Bardet is one to watch.

Ion Izzaguire could land Bahrain-Merida’s first big win, while Tim Wellens has also been displaying strong form. Others to keep an eye on include Samuel Sanches, Warren Barguil, Rafal Majka and the crafty Portuguese rider Rui Costa.

Prediction

While Valverde ran out of luck in the Netherlands, he has won all three multi-stage races he has entered so far this year and is a special for the victory here.

Expect the Spaniard to take it for Movistar, ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski and Daniel Martin

Join The Roar for live coverage of la Fleche Wallonne from 9:50pm (AEST)