Fleche Wallonne 2017: Spring Classics cycling live race updates, blog

Alejandro Valverde will return to his playground in the south of Belgium, trying to win a fourth straight Fleche Wallonne, finishing on the famous Mur de Huy. Join The Roar for live coverage from 9:40pm (AEST).
Valverde came up short at the Amstel Gold race last weekend, but he has always been strong on the Mur de Huy, winning the last three editions of the race.
While the Mur de Huy is the key attraction, with the finishing climb appearing three times and being 1.3 kilometres at 9.6 per cent, along with a stretch in double digits – there is plenty of other climbing en route.
Setting out in Binche, the first 130 kilometres have no categorised climbs, which should allow a breakaway to establish a handy lead.
If one does get clear within the first 100 kilometres though, they will need a significant advantage before the peloton start jostling for position ahead of the climbs.
Once the climbing starts, they come thick and fast, with nine in 73 kilometres – and the final seven on the finishing circuit.
Before they get there, it will be the Côte d’Amay and the Cote de Villers-le-Bouillet. The Mur will be next, before they do two full laps of the circuit, which is lumpy all the way and includes the Côte d’Ereffe (2.1km at five per cent) and Côte de Cherave (1.3km at 8.1 per cent).
When you consider all three of those climbs will be raced within 16.5 kilometres of each other, the challenge presented is very real.
Interestingly, Amstel Gold winner Philippe Gilbert won’t be racing, although is expected on Sunday in Leige-Bastogne-Leige.
It opens the field up, with Michal Kwiatkowski looking to capitalise on good form from the cobble races and a second at Amstel, while Michael Albasini will also be looking to back up his Amstel podium finish.
Daniel Martin and Roman Kreuziger, both of whom have had strong results in the past, will be looking to put the Amstel Gold behind them, while French rocket Romain Bardet is one to watch.
Ion Izzaguire could land Bahrain-Merida’s first big win, while Tim Wellens has also been displaying strong form. Others to keep an eye on include Samuel Sanches, Warren Barguil, Rafal Majka and the crafty Portuguese rider Rui Costa.
Prediction
While Valverde ran out of luck in the Netherlands, he has won all three multi-stage races he has entered so far this year and is a special for the victory here.
Expect the Spaniard to take it for Movistar, ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski and Daniel Martin
Join The Roar for live coverage of la Fleche Wallonne from 9:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
9:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:41pm | ! Report
The group were last reported to have a 5:35 lead, down from 6 minutes with about 129km to go. Meaning, we are still a way off the first climb of the day as I mentioned further down the coverage.
9:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:38pm | ! Report
So, none of the big teams maybe with the exception of Katusha out there, but then it would be fair to say the Russian squad don’t really have an option for the victory. No surprises then, that the gap has been allowed to go so far with all the big teams, including Movistar, Orica, Quick Step and Sky to do the chasing once we hit that daunting sequence of climbs.
9:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:38pm | ! Report
The riders in the breakaway are Romain Guillemois (Direct Energie), Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Nils Politt (Katusha), Yohann Bagot (Cofidis) and Olivier Pardini (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect).
9:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:37pm | ! Report
From about 45 minutes ago.
9:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:37pm | ! Report
The day’s breakaway formed without too much pressure being applied at the start of the race, with a six rider group skipping away from the peloton and not taking all that long to build up a handy lead. They still sit in front of the peloton at the moment, as we are still on approach to the first climb of the day, although even that is still about 45 kilometres away.
9:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:36pm | ! Report
It’s a pretty chilly one out on course and most of the riders are in warm riding gear. Down to 7 degrees near the finish line at the moment, and that’s about as warm as it will get. At least it’s not raining, the riders will tell you.
9:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:36pm | ! Report
9:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:35pm | ! Report
We have already been underway for a couple of hours, so a full update on the race situation will follow shortly.
9:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:32pm | ! Report
As always, feel free to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
9:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:32pm | ! Report
9:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:30pm | ! Report
Hello, Good Evening and Welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of the 2017 La Fleche Wallonne. The Spring Classics season reaches its final week with the first grand tour just around the corner, but there are still two huge races to come. Tonight it’s La Fleche Wallonne, finishing on the famous Mur de Huy (which translates roughly to the Wall of Huy) as Alejandro Valverde gnus for a fourth straight, before we hit the fourth monument of the season – Leige-Bastogne-Leige on Sunday. Then, it’ll be onto the Giro. But for now, let’s settle in and hope for some fireworks on the wall as the peloton battle the 204 kilometre route.