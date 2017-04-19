Oar denies he’s squeezing Broich out of Brisbane

Goal-line technology to the fore in thrilling finish to Milan Derby

Tommy Oar doesn’t feel as if he’s pushing Thomas Broich out the door and is determined to send the departing Brisbane Roar legend off with a fourth A-League championship.

Oar will assume the mantle of the Roar’s go-to man on the left side of attack when the 36-year-old German exits the club at the end of their finals and AFC Champions League campaigns.

The 25-year-old fringe Socceroo will become one of Brisbane’s two marquee players next season, while Broich – who would have needed to come under the salary cap to stay – will seek a move after receiving no guarantees from the club regarding a new contract.

“It’s just the nature of football. It’s happened to me at other clubs as well,” Oar told AAP.

“And we’ve shown this year we can both play in the same team, so I don’t think it’s me pushing him out the door, so to speak.

“This year Thomas has played different roles – so have I – and we’ve actually played quite well together, even last week against Wellington.

“There’s always going to be questions asked about players who play the same position but from my perspective, I don’t really see it that way.

“He’s obviously a great guy, I’ve become quite good friends with him since I came back to Brisbane and he’ll be missed on and off the pitch.”

Oar admitted it would be a huge task to permanently replace Broich, a two-time Johnny Warren Medal winner and three-time A-League champion, on the left wing.

“For sure, they’re big shoes to fill,” he said.

“Hopefully next season I can come to the party and do whatever I can to replace what we’ll be missing.”

The Roar now has even more incentive to win through to the A-League grand final and give Broich another shot at an A-League title in what would be the ideal swansong to his Brisbane career.

Oar himself has never won a piece of A-League silverware, having departed the club for Europe just before their golden run under Ange Postecoglou.

“That would be a great way for him to go out. The boys owe him everything we can give to maximise the chances of that happening,” Oar said.