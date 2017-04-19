Raptors defeat Bucks in thriller to even NBA playoffs ledger

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

Australians Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker suffered their first defeat of the 2017 NBA playoffs as Toronto levelled the series with Milwaukee 1-1.

The Raptors survived a second-half Bucks revival to prevail 106-100 at home in game two of the first-round Eastern Conference series.

Centre Maker had his second-straight start, contributing five points and three assists, also making the highlight reel for an alley-oop dunk from a pinpoint Giannis Antetokounmpo pass.

Boomers guard Dellavedova was off target from the field to finish with seven points from the bench.

He missed a crucial three-pointer inside the game’s last two minutes to give the Bucks the lead.

Guard DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 23 points and seven rebounds, while teammate Kyle Lowry contributed 22 points, including the clinching basket with less than 10 seconds to play.

Antetokounmpo top-scored for the match with 24 points while bringing down a game-high 15 rebounds.

The teams head back to Milwaukee for game three of the best-of-seven series on Thursday (Friday AEDT).

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and Rajon Rondo finished one rebound shy of a triple-double as Chicago beat the Boston 111-97 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Butler added eight rebounds and eight assists against the the Celtics, the top seeds in the East Conference.

Rondo had 11 points and 14 assists on a night when all five Bulls starters reached double figures.

Bulls guard Dwyane Wade had 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Robin Lopez added 18 points and eight points.

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points for the Celtics.

The Bulls host game three on Friday.