Football legends say they’re keen on Newcastle Jets coaching gig

Football greats Harry Kewell and Robbie Fowler have flagged interest in coaching A-League battlers Newcastle Jets.

Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna has confirmed retired Socceroos star Kewell has enquired about the position vacated by Mark Jones last week.

“I did get notified by the agent later last night (on Wednesday) that Kewell was interested in putting his name forward,” McKinna told Sky Sports Radio on Thursday.

Liverpool legend Fowler, who had playing stints in Australia with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory, has also approached the club and will be considered.

Fowler, 42, told News Corp Australia he “would be interested if everything was right.”

The Englishman was reportedly keen on the job last year before the appointment of Jones, who was axed after the club claimed the wooden spoon.

The pair’s lack of senior coaching experience will count against them for the Jets role, with McKinna reiterating a desire to engage an experienced coach to address the club’s turbulent recent coaching history.

Kewell was recently let go by English club Watford where he coached the under-23s following a string of disappointing results.

Fowler, who has 163 English Premier League goals and 27 England caps, has never coached at a high level.

“I think because of respect for who the guy (Kewell) is, you have to look at it,” McKinna said.

“But my views are that we need some experience and stability.”

The club’s football operations boss Joel Griffiths said contenders for the role would be scrutinised heavily.

“We can’t afford to get this wrong,” Griffiths told SBS.

“People’s jobs are on the line. Mine is and the same with Lawrie.

“With Harry, he’d bring plenty of headlines and he has a great playing pedigree. I don’t know so much about his coaching pedigree.”

Newcastle sacked Jones after the club went from finals contenders to wooden-spooners by losing their final six games and going winless in their last 10.

He was yet another first-year A-League coach to be axed just one campaign in, along with predecessors Scott Miller (eighth, 2015-16) and Phil Stubbins (wooden spoon, 2014-15).