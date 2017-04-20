Australia lean on pace in squad for Champions Trophy

Australia has announced a 15-man squad to make the trip to the United Kingdom for the Champions Trophy starting June 1, including two injured players.

Left arm express Mitchell Starc and six-hitting machine Chris Lynn have both made the cut despite carrying injuries at the moment – a foot fracture and shoulder injury respectively – leaving them just over a month to get fit for the tournament.

“Our medical staff will continue to monitor Mitchell and Chris’ recovery from their respective injuries, but we are hopeful they will be fit in time,” said selector Trevor Hohns.

The selection panel has lined up the pace attack leading into Australia’s opening fixture against New Zealand on June 2.

Five quicks have made the squad, including Starc alongside Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson.

Pattinson hasn’t played an ODI in two years, but his recent form in County cricket has been hard to ignore.

“Both James (Pattinson) and John (Hastings) have made very good returns from injury and are bowling well for their respective teams in the English County competition,” said Hohns.

This sets up possibly the deadliest pace quartet in world cricket if Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and Pattinson all make the final 11.

“When you also add Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to the fast bowling artillery it becomes a very exciting proposition for Australian cricket.”

Adam Zampa will be the strike tweaker for the tournament, with Glenn Maxwell likely to support him through the middle overs.

To add to the bowling options, Marcus Stoinis and Moises Henriques have been added as the all-rounder options.

The two additions to the squad have come at the cost of regular all-rounder and game-winning finisher James Faulkner, who has been left out of the side.

“James (Faulkner) has been a consistent performer for the one-day squad for several years,” said Hohns.

“However, with players such as Pattinson, Cummins and Hastings coming back to full fitness and the emergence of Marcus Stoinis, James was squeezed out of the squad and is an unlucky omission.”

In the batting ranks, Aaron Finch continues his undulating ODI adventure, being named to make the Champions Trophy despite a string of shaky performances and inconsistency over the past 12 months.

He’ll be the likely opening pairing with Dave Warner, although Travis Head’s name has been thrown around to possibly start the innings.

Speaking of openers, despite opening the order in Australia’s last ODI back in February, Shaun Marsh has been left out of the side.

He’s one of a few notable omissions.

As well as the aforementioned Faulkner, Marsh will be joined in the no-fly zone with Usman Khawaja, George Bailey and Peter Handscomb.

Matthew Wade will continue to chew the ears at international level having snagged the gloveman role.

Unsurprisingly, Steve Smith has been given the captaincy and Warner will be his deputy.

The IPL will finish just over a week shy of the Champions Trophy, either leaving a whole host of Australian players with tired legs, or plenty of crucial limited overs match time leading into the tournament, whichever way you want to look at it.

Australia’s 2017 Champions Trophy Squad:

Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa