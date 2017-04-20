Christensen’s AFL season over for Lions

The Collingwood star David King says is a 'part of the problem'

A frustrated Brisbane will demand answers after Allen Christensen was ruled out for the rest of the AFL season due to a broken metal plate on his troublesome collarbone.

The unlucky Lions midfielder received the devastating news after pulling up sore from a NEAFL game on the weekend – his first game back from his second broken collarbone in 12 months.

Scans revealed a crack in the plate surgically implanted to strengthen his recently-fractured collarbone that forced him to miss the AFL season start.

Disgruntled Brisbane football boss David Noble said they would put off more surgery on Christensen until they got to the bottom of his latest setback.

“Allen has worked really hard to get back into excellent shape not once, but twice, over the past 12 months and we are all incredibly disappointed for him,” he said.

“This is a very unusual problem, certainly one that we have never seen before, and we are frustrated that it’s happened so we will seek some clarity around how it could occur.

“Our overriding concern is for Allen’s well-being, and we all agree it’s best to take a conservative approach to ensuring he gets back to full fitness.”

Christensen, 25, has had a frustrating run since initially breaking his collarbone in round 11 last year.

The midfielder was gutted to hear about the cracked plate after impressing in his NEAFL return, grabbing 24 touches and 10 tackles.

Christensen has played 98 AFL games since making his Geelong debut in 2011.

He was named in the Lions leadership group for the first time this year.