 

Daley’s Origin dilemma: Form or incumbents?

    I know the first State of Origin match is still a good month away, but it’s never too early to start contemplating Origin and all its glorious permutations.

    Indeed, the Origin selections game is almost as fun as the real thing – really whetting your appetite for the big occasion.

    With the less than stellar win-loss record of the Blues in recent years, Laurie Daley and Sterlo have some serious contemplating to do. As usual, nobody will be 100 per cent happy with the team they pick.

    The process involves picking a team that provides the perfect balance between the following player groups.

    1. In-form incumbents

    2. Out-of-form incumbents

    3. In-form players who have played Origin in the past

    4. Current good-form players who are consistently lighting up the NRL week in and week out, but who haven’t played Origin

    So, just for something a little different, let’s look at the 17 NSW Origin incumbents from last year’s final match that the Blues won. We can pit them against a team of current red-hot NRL form players who haven’t played Origin, and ponder two questions.

    Firstly, who do you think would win between these two teams? Secondly, which players or possibilities have I left out of the red-hot NRL form team that should be included?

    The notable omission from last year’s Game 3 team was Boyd Cordner who didn’t play due to injury, but who most certainly would have been selected.

    The 2016 NSW State of Origin Incumbents Team (Game III)
    James Tedesco
    Blake Ferguson
    Michael Jennings
    Josh Dugan
    Josh Mansour
    James Maloney
    Matt Moylan
    Aaron Woods
    Robbie Farah
    Paul Gallen
    Wade Graham
    Josh Jackson
    Tyson Frizell

    Interchange
    Jack Bird
    David Klemmer
    Andrew Fifita
    James Tamou

    The 2017 NSW State of Origin Rookie Team with Red-Hot NRL Form (Game I)
    Tom Trbojevic
    James Roberts
    Jarrod Croker
    Joseph Leilua
    Josh Addo-Carr
    Blake Austin
    Ash Taylor
    Ryan James
    Nathan Peats
    Paul Vaughan
    Joel Thompson
    Dale Finucane
    Jack de Belin

    Interchange
    Damien Cook
    Shannon Boyd
    Matt Prior
    Jake Trbojevic

    Roarers, who from team A – and who from team B – should go together in the side that will finally beat the Maroons this year?

