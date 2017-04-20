Foran saga taking a toll

Judging by social media, the ongoing saga surrounding Kieran Foran and his contract negotiations are beginning to take a toll on New Zealand Warriors supporters.

Not a day dawns without an article in one publication or another having touted a theory about his future, his family dynamics, his personal demons, his relationship with the Warriors and halves partner Shaun Johnson – and of course his contract negotiations.

In the past ten days, he has been linked to nearly every club appearing to have a need of a five-eighth and even some who don’t currently have a need, but would sign him and sack their incumbent.

The Bulldogs remain front runners, the Broncos were prominent, the Knights have met with him, the Storm have denied interest but are now back as favourites because he is travelling there this week with the Warriors who are playing in Melbourne on Anzac day.

At no stage have any reports quoted Foran himself and there is no mention of a contract with his current club, The Warriors.

Last week he employed a manager and Mr Ayoub immediately stated that no discussions have taken place regarding Foran’s future.

This has not stopped the rumour and innuendo filtering out.

Some Warriors supporters are of the belief that the Sydney media have ‘it in’ for their club and have nothing better to do than destabilise their team. One journalist in particular has earned the ire of many.

Some supporters are beginning to turn upon the management of the Warriors for allowing this set of circumstances while others are even beginning to openly question Foran’s loyalty and moral fibre.

I am sure Foran himself is not buying into any of this hype and is just quietly going about his business of working with the Warriors and getting his personal life sorted.

However, for the good of their club and their followers the team in charge at the Warriors need to make the necessary calls in regard to their playing roster without too much delay.

Warriors fans are always on a roller coaster and this ongoing saga is just adding to their mental anguish on a day to day basis.