Fowler keen on coaching A-League’s Jets

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler has flagged interest in coaching A-League battlers Newcastle Jets.

The legendary striker, who had playing stints in Australia with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory, has approached the club and will be considered, according to the Jets.

Socceroos legend Harry Kewell and ex-Manchester United champion Teddy Sheringham are also rumoured to be in the mix.

Fowler, 42, told News Corp Australia he “would be interested if everything was right.”

The Englishman was reportedly interested in the job last year before the appointment of Mark Jones, who was axed last week after the club claimed the wooden spoon.

Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna said an approach by Fowler’s agent has been made.

“It is an interesting one and we would certainly have to look at it,” McKinna told News Corp.

Fowler has 163 English Premier League goals and 27 England caps, but has limited senior coaching experience.

The club’s football operations boss Joel Griffiths said contenders for the role would be scrutinised heavily, including Kewell, who coaches English club Watford’s under-23s.

“We can’t afford to get this wrong,” Griffiths told SBS.

“People’s jobs are on the line. Mine is and the same with Lawrie.

“With Harry, he’d bring plenty of headlines and he has a great playing pedigree. I don’t know so much about his coaching pedigree.”

Newcastle sacked Jones after the club went from finals contenders to wooden-spooners by losing their final six games and going winless in their last 10.

They signed Irish marksman Roy O’Donovan from Central Coast on a two-year A-League deal on Wednesday.