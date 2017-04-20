Knights to chase Kieran Foran if the price is right

Kieran Foran may have a new set of teammates once again next season. (AAP Image/David Rowland)

Rather than aim for a quick fix, cashed-up Newcastle coach Nathan Brown says he owes it to the Knights he has groomed to take his time and get the right marquee signings around them.

Brown admits he is not short of cash to spend after reports the Knights are more than $1 million under the NRL salary cap.

They have shown plenty of intent but not had much luck in their recruitment drive, missing out on marquee names Matt Scott and Jack Bird.

It has not stopped Brown throwing his hat into the ring for off-contract Warriors playmaker Kieran Foran.

However, Brown insisted the Knights would spend their money wisely in a star-studded player market after adopting a long-term view for their rebuilding club.

“We’ve certainly got a big number under the cap,” Brown said.

“(But) we thought getting our roster right long term is the most important thing for the Knights.

“There’s one or two clubs out there who have the power to go for the quick fix but most clubs have to take their time.

“It might impact on the short term.

“(But) we brought in all these young kids last year and we owe it to them to put the right players around them.”

Brown met with Foran on the weekend but was not sure if the Kiwi international would even be leaving the Warriors at season’s end.

Newcastle will have to compete with early favourites Canterbury if Foran does decide to return to Sydney next year to be closer to his young children.

“I am sure he hasn’t ruled out staying in New Zealand at this stage,” Brown said.

“The Warriors are a strong club and he’s got an opportunity there.

“But I am sure he will look at his family situation.

“If coming back to Australia is an option we would definitely like him to consider to play with us.”

In the meantime, Newcastle will look to end their five-game NRL losing streak against North Queensland on Saturday in Townsville.

“When you are just losing close ones regularly the ball doesn’t seem to bounce your way,” Brown said.

“But we feel if we keep fighting hard then sooner rather than later it will come.”