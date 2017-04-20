No Hayne, but flying Fijians look formidable for Pacific Test

Michael Potter will have a talented backline and equally impressive forward pack at his disposal when world No. 7 Fiji take on fellow Pacific powerhouse Tonga in May.

Jarryd Hayne may have been ruled out of the Pacific Test, however the Bati head coach Mick Potter still has plenty of options with a strong contingent of Fijian-born and heritage players finding form in 2017.

Among them is Melbourne Storm flyer Suliasi Vunivalu who is primed to make his Test debut. The Suva product smashed records in 2016, amassing 23 tries in his rookie season to lead the NRL try scoring tally.

In doing so, eclipsing Israel Folau’s for the record of the most tries in a debut season. He has continued his form into the 2017 year, already scoring six tries in a potent Melbourne outfit who sit equal top on the ladder.

Vunivalu is likely to line up alongside fellow young guns Marcelo Montoya, a shining light for Canterbury-Bankstown in his rookie season, and Waqa Blake. The backline is also set to feature experienced outside backs Kevin Naiqama and a rejuvenated Akuila Uate who has found his feet since arriving at Manly following a fall from grace with the Knights.

Mick Potter won’t just be spoilt for choice in the outside backs with the former Wests Tigers mentor enlisting the in-form Apisai Koroisau at hooker while a number of big-name forwards including Jayson Bukuya, Korbin Sims and Kane Evans will be hoping to add to their Test caps, providing plenty of go-forward up front.

Unlike other Pacific nations whose stars largely come from Australia or New Zealand, Fiji’s line-up comprises a plethora of locals, Vunivalu and Uate among them.

The Bati look to have a much more experienced outfit with halfback Sitiveni Mocedreike receiving NRL experience with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which will no doubt prove valuable against the world No. 14 Tongan team.

Fiji’s fixture against the Pacific nation will provide a springboard ahead of the World Cup and give Potter and his squad a great opportunity to develop a strong team dynamic capable of going deep into the finals.

Fiji’s best 17

1. Marcelo Montoya (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 1 cap)

2. Suliasi Vunivalu (Melbourne Storm, yet to debut)

3. Waqa Blake (Penrith Panthers, yet to debut)

4. Kevin Naiqama (Wests Tigers, 10 caps)

5. Akuila Uate (Manly Sea Eagles, 12 caps)

6. Brayden Wiliame (Catalans Dragons, 3 caps)

7. Sitiveni Moceidreke (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2 caps)

8. Korbin Sims (Brisbane Broncos, 6 caps)

9. Apisai Koroisau (Captain; Manly Sea Eagles, 6 caps)

10. Kane Evans (Sydney Roosters, 8 caps)

11. Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons, 5 caps)

12. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights, 1 cap)

13. Jayson Bukuya (Cronulla Sharks, 10 caps)

Interchange

14. Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm, 2 caps)

15. Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers, 2 caps)

16. Eloni Vunakece (Sydney Roosters, 9 caps)

17. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights, 2 caps)