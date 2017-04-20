The Roar AFL Podcast: How to fix Hawthorn

The Roar AFL Podcast is back again after Round 4 with Cam Rose and Josh Elliott taking the reigns once again, but doing things a little differently.

Rather than their standard format Cam and Josh are looking in depth at a hot topic – Hawthorn’s horrible start to the year, and what the Hawks need to do next.

Is there enough talent on the list for the Hawks to challenge for the flag in the next few years, or are they facing a lengthy rebuild?

Should the Hawks look to re-sign players like Isaac Smith and Luke Breust, or put them on the open market to get some draft picks?

Is it smart for Hawthorn to sign a big-name free agent, or should they steer into the skid and play the kids?