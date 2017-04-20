The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 8

Damn the Wests Tigers. Let’s just start like that. They lost and ruined a perfect round for two of us at least. So damn the Tigers. Anyway, heads up and off we go again with our expert tips and predictions for Round 8.

Round 7 went to the script as all eight favourites won. Yep, for the first time in living memory* you were burned for not picking eight favourites. No upsets – apart from tipsters everywhere who figured there would be at least one.

* May or may not be true.

Greg, the Crowd and myself were that close to a perfect round. Seven out of eight almost seems cruel. Of course, tipping the Tigers was probably foolish in hindsight.

At the same time, it’s allowed me to close the gap and jump into third, albeit still a distant four points behind Greg (36) with the Crowd leading on 39.

Mary drops a spot to 31 thanks to a tip for Manly who lost to Melbourne, and one for the Panthers, who dropped their bundle at home against the ‘soft premiership winning Cronulla Sharks.’ Tim brings up the tail on 24 with the Rabbitohs and brave Titans letting him down against the Bulldogs and Broncos respectively.

The other games in Round 7 saw the Roosters get one over the Knights, the Raiders soundly dispatch the Warriors and the Dragons survive a scare to stay at the top of the table against the Cowboys.

We once again go without Thursday night footy in Round 8 thanks to a traditional double-header on Anzac Day. The Dragons take on the Roosters before the Storm host the Warriors in two very important games, featuring three of the top four.

The other team in that top four, the Cronulla Sharks host the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday, while the round starts with the Raiders hosting the Sea Eagles and the Rabbitohs taking on the Broncos.

A battle of the west sees the Parramatta Eels host the Penrith Panthers, while the Knights aim for their second win of the season on the road in Townsville, and the Wests Tigers play Canterbury in what could be a Sunday afternoon snooze-fest.

It’ll be Greg to lead us off this week.

Tips: Raiders, Broncos, Eels. Cowboys, Sharks, Bulldogs, Roosters, Storm

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Raiders. They’re getting on a bit of a roll now, having won three in a row after an inconsistent start to the season. The Sea Eagles threaten to be very competitive, but I’ve got to go for the Raiders at home.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. They miss Ben Hunt, but even on the road they’ve still got more than the Rabbitohs can handle. There are some frailties in the defence of the Rabbitohs out wide that the Broncos can exploit.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Eels. Tricky one. There is nothing stunning about what the Eels are doing at the moment and they were in trouble until the Tigers took the foot off the pedal on Monday, but the Panthers are shaky as well.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Cowboys. You’ve got to hand it to them for fighting back against the Dragons, even if they still weren’t able to get the win. They’ll be much better off back home against a Knights outfit that has issues.

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Sharks. You would have tip them to win against just about anybody at the moment – home or away. Two straight wins on the road, keeping both the Storm and Panthers to a mere penalty goal, is fabulous form.

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. I don’t think the Bulldogs are contenders, but they are working hard and getting a few valuable wins on the board. The Tigers led 22-10 against the Eels on Monday and fell in a heap.

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Roosters. They’ve had a couple of tough examinations that they failed recently, but started getting their act together again in beating the Knights last week. I’m trusting them to play smarter against the Dragons.

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Storm. The Warriors have given the Storm some problems in Melbourne over the years and are capable of doing so again here, but I can’t trust them. The Storm should be too disciplined and win at home.

Tips: Raiders, Broncos, Eels, Cowboys, Sharks, Bulldogs, Roosters, Storm

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Raiders. Tough game to tip. The Sea Eagles welcome back Martin Taupau and Nate Myles who will add some power to the forward pack, but the Raiders seem to have found their groove now and should be too strong at home.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. The Broncos were very lucky to get the win against the Titans last week – errors and poor completion characterised their performance. Lightning won’t strike twice though and they will do a number on the struggling Rabbitohs.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Eels. Both teams are coming off the back of less than impressive performances last week. However, the Eels should be brimming with confidence after their late surge to beat the Tigers. The Eels welcome back Kenny Edwards should make it two in a row.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Cowboys. I see this as a danger game for the Cowboys – still no Johnathan Thurston with John Asiata playing in the halves. The Knights will put up a fight, but the Cowboys will get across the line.

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Sharks. I predict another gritty performance by the Titans and another win for the Sharks. The big question in this game will be what impact will a returning Jarryd Hayne has on the Titans.

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. For a team that was under immense pressure just a month ago, the Bulldogs seem to be finding their rhythm. Frawley has been a revelation off the bench and Josh Reynolds has been in fine form. I am tipping them to make 3 in a row.

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Roosters. One of my favourite games of the year – the Anzac Day game and it is going to be a beauty. The Roosters are welcoming back Dylan Napa, Kane Evans and Latrell Mitchell, while the Dragons will be boosted by the return of Josh Dugan. It was a flip of the coin here – Roosters for the win.

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Storm. The Storm at home will be far too strong for the Warriors. Simple as that.

Tips: Raiders, Broncos, Eels, Cowboys, Titans, Bulldogs, Roosters, Warriors

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Raiders. This one could go either way. The Sea Eagles were stung by the first half against the Storm. So much so they nearly made amends in the second 40. However, on paper the Raiders are better pound for pound and will win narrowly.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. The Rabbitohs tried but just couldn’t get through the Dogs defence. Then their own line crumbled. It doesn’t inspire me to tip the Rabbits, so I’ll take Brisbane in a tight one.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Eels. No idea. Both sides have unconvincing form. Guessing Parramatta, but it’s a guess.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Cowboys. Cowboys at home will beat the Knights but as usual the Novocastrians will put up a good fight.

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Sharks. Cronulla are in red hot form and it’s hard to see them losing to the Titans at home… but they will! Titans to win.

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. Another guess! Bulldogs look a whole lot better with Frawley at half and Mbye at 9. I’m going Dogs.

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Roosters. The Bondi-based boys have hit a wall but can the Saints keep marching in? No. No, they can’t. Roosters to win.

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Warriors. After being unlucky away from home against the Raiders, it will be the Warriors to pip the Storm in Melbourne.

Tips: Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Cowboys, Titans, Bulldogs, Dragons, Storm

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Raiders. The Sea Eagles have to bounce back soon, but a trip to Canberra isn’t going to fix whatever problems are there. Canberra to run away after a tight first half.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. The Rabbitohs are woeful at the moment. Genuinely terrible. Brisbane are inconsistent in a lot of ways, but they will run riot here. If they attack like they did against the Roosters a few weeks ago, they will run up a half century.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. I don’t think the Panthers can get much worse and this is a must-win game for them or heads are going to start rolling. Two and five is unacceptable for a team supposed to be premiership favourites. If Anthony Griffin likes his job, they will come out with a completely different attack and run up a score. There is too much talent in the side to lose again.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Cowboys. Newcastle’s second win isn’t far away, but it’s not going to be happening in Townsville, no matter how much you tell me Johnathan Thurston is out.

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. OK, hear me out. I’m not even tipping the Titans because Jarryd Hayne is possibly back. The Sharks haven’t let in a try for a fortnight and I doubt they can do it again – they also won’t be quite as up for this game as the last two. Should be a good game, but the Gold Coast are overdue for a win.

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. For no other reason than I refuse to tip the Tigers again. This could be a seriously ordinary game, but Moses Mbye will move to hooker at some point and that should be the difference, unless the Tigers find a way to play 80 minutes.

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Dragons. Let’s forget about that second half last week. I certainly have. If the Dragons play like they did in the first against the Cowboys, then they will win. This also kicks off an important couple of weeks for the Red V and they have won the Anzac Day Cup ten out of 15 times.

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Storm. It’s bordering on impossible to tip the Warriors and not be called silly. Given they are playing Melbourne this week away from home, it is impossible. Melbourne put 42 on them in the corresponding fixture last year and could do something similar here.

Round 8 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd RAI V SEA RAI RAI RAI RAI ??? RAB V BRO BRO BRO BRO BRO ??? EEL V PAN EEL EEL EEL PAN ??? COW V KNI COW COW COW COW ??? SHA V TIT TIT SHA SHA TIT ??? TIG V BUL BUL BUL BUL BUL ??? ROO V DRA ROO ROO ROO DRA ??? STO V WAR WAR STO STO STO ??? Last week 4 7 5 7 7 Total 28 36 31 32 39

