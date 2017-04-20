Wells tipped for Anzac Day Magpies debut

The Collingwood star David King says is a 'part of the problem'

Star recruit Daniel Wells is expected to make his much-anticipated Collingwood debut in the AFL’s Anzac Day game.

Wells is likely to be one of several inclusions for the Magpies for the blockbuster clash against Essendon at the MCG.

The former North Melbourne midfielder played in the VFL over the weekend, having recovered from a calf injury, and it is hoped he will add much-needed polish to the Magpies side.

“He was clearly the best player in the comp last year at kicking the ball inside-50 and I think we’re clearly the worst side at that,” Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury said.

“If he’s fit and he recovers well from his game on the weekend, I assume that he would play.”

There is an outside chance the Pies will also name Josh Daicos – the son of Collingwood legend Peter Daicos – when they name their side on Thursday evening.

Another big-name recruit – West Coast’s Sam Mitchell – is touch and go ahead of Sunday’s game against his former side Hawthorn at the MCG.

The four-time premiership player injured his ankle last week against Sydney and initially feared he had broken his leg.

It is likely he will be named in an extended Eagles squad and given until the last minute to prove his fitness.

The Western Bulldogs will make at least one change when they host Brisbane on Saturday after spearhead Travis Cloke suffered broken ribs during the Good Friday game.

Ruckman Tom Boyd will have to pass concussion tests, while Stewart Crameri’s return has been delayed by a hip injury.

Geelong will make at least two changes for their clash against St Kilda on Sunday after Sam Menegola and James Parsons both accepted suspensions, while midfielder Jack Steven is expected to return for the Saints.

Melbourne spearhead Jesse Hogan is almost certain to return to face Richmond on Monday night after serving a two-game ban.