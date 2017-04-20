Woods and Tedesco leaving Tigers: report

Spectacular try caps off superb half for the Tigers

The Wests Tigers are reportedly set to lose star duo Aaron Woods and James Tedesco next NRL season.

Incumbent NSW fullback Tedesco is on the verge of signing with the Sydney Roosters, while Woods favours linking with Canterbury, according to Fox Sports.

Their losses would a massive blow for coach Ivan Cleary and the club after five-eighth Mitchell Moses agreed to a three-year deal to join Parramatta next year.

It would mean the club had managed to hang onto just one member of the so-called “big four” with halfback Luke Brooks on Tuesday committing to a two-year contract extension.

Woods is reportedly set to agree to terms with Des Hasler’s Bulldogs, a move which would cloud the future of the Bulldogs’ pack, particularly skipper James Graham, who is off contract at the end of 2018.

Graham has admitted he understands the club’s interest in Woods and that he could be forced out next year or in 2019.

It would also leave the Tigers searching for their third captain in four years after Woods took over from Robbie Farah at the beginning of 2016.

Tedesco is considered arguably the best young player in the competition and has fielded interest from several clubs.

Tedesco has a strong relationship with Roosters great Anthony Minichiello, after they had teamed together for Italy during the 2013 World Cup.

The 24-year-old is on record as saying the promise of success rather than money will decide his next club. And he would immediately find himself playing for a team capable of winning a premiership should he link with Trent Robinson’s Tricolours.